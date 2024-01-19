Highlights Tommy Fury is currently assessing his options in the boxing world after his win against KSI.

He has been linked to potential fights with Logan Paul and Roy Jones Jr, but his future is still uncertain.

Tommy Fury has yet to confirm his next move in the boxing world following his narrow win over YouTube star KSI on the judges' scorecards. He is currently taking time out and assessing his options having beaten the two most prominent figures in the influencer space in 2023 after also conquering Jake Paul by split decision.

'TNT' has been linked with a whole host of names with his boxing future currently uncertain including Logan Paul and a potential exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. Talks are underway for a fight to get his 2024 back to activity in the spring, but for now Fury seems to be focused on changing things for the new year, and is sporting a very new look which he has boasted about on social media.

Tommy Fury's new look

Tommy Fury has made a transformation after his fight with KSI in 2023

Fury has been taking time away from the rigorous stresses of training camp, and has been spending time with his partner Molly Mae Hague and their daughter Bambi. With a fight not yet pencilled in, the rising star has had time to enjoy his family Christmas and put the business of boxing to one side, despite several offers likely stacking up for his next fight.

On social media this week, Fury has been keeping his huge follower base informed about his day-to-day routine, and posted an Instagram story of himself looking very different. The undefeated boxer sported a very different beard, having shaved the sides off while also having changed his hair. It resembles the exact opposite of when UFC superstar Conor McGregor looked completely different, having shaved off his beard entirely.

Fury struggled in his showdown with KSI, and he may be looking to turn over a new leaf after being far from his best in a scrappy performance against 'The Nightmare'. His new look could be joined by a fresh start in the ring, where he may choose to return to the traditional ranks if no mega-money fight offers are presented that make sense for his career to date.

Tommy Fury's next fight

Tommy Fury's fight with Roy Jones Jr is now off the table

With no concrete decision yet available on Fury's future, fans are eagerly anticipating what his next move will be after a rough ride against KSI in their huge influencer clash last year. Should he return to the traditional route of boxing, Fury will likely look to work his way up to British title level but could face much sterner tests on the way, than what he has competed against so far.

Despite the possibility of fighting Jones Jr, Fury Sr later revealed that the plans were off, and a decision has yet to be made. He told FreeBets.com: