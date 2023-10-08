Highlights Tommy Fury, in a recently posted video, mocks KSI's boxing style, imitating his go-to moves in the ring to the amusement of his entourage.

Fury's comments are supported by his professional boxing experience, boasting a record of nine wins and zero losses, with four wins by knockout.

However, it would be unwise for Fury to underestimate KSI's progress in boxing, as he has a record of five wins and no losses.

In a pre-fight build-up that has seen no shortage of heated drama, a recently posted video to the KSI NEWS X channel appears to depict Tommy Fury mocking the fighting style of his upcoming opponent KSI.

The video, posted on the 8th of October, features Fury in the ring, looked upon by an entourage as he showcases some rather unflattering depictions of KSI's go-to moves in the ring. Throwing wild overhand punches and depicting shoddy footwork, Fury and his entourage can be heard laughing and taking verbal jabs at their upcoming opponent's technique, or rather lack thereof.

"That's literally what he does, isn't it?" says Fury after hurling a theatrical overhanded right to convey his point to the amused chuckles of his entourage. "What the f*** is that?"

KSI vs Tommy Fury

Though it's never a wise thing to underestimate your opponent in any sport, one can't deny that Fury's comments aren't exactly unfounded. Coming from a boxing family that saw young Tommy immersed in the sport from a very early age alongside his world heavyweight champion brother Tyson, the younger Fury certainly doesn't lack in the realm of professional boxing experience, boasting a current record of nine wins to zero losses, with four of said wins coming by way of knockout.

In the relatively new realm of influencer boxing, this professional experience seems to have served Fury well. In a long anticipated showdown that featured no shortage of drama, Tommy Fury soundly defeated Jake Paul in a 23rd of February bout that capped off their storied beef. Many boxing purists, making no secret of their disdain for this new era of online celebrities stepping into their beloved sport, pointed to this match as what happens when loudmouthed "amateurs" step in the ring with seasoned combatants.

Still, it would be unwise for Fury to fully discount the progress KSI has made in his developing boxing career. In his short career, the British YouTuber has a record of five wins, no losses, and one no contest, with said no contest coming against professional boxer Joe Fournier. For someone who started off taking bouts against other notable YouTubers and online influencers with little in the way of boxing knowhow, managing to hold his ground against an opponent boasting a professional record of nine wins to zero losses is an undeniable indicator of how much KSI has developed in the ring.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

Video: Tommy Fury mocking KSI's boxing style

Fury and KSI first came face-to-face at a press conference hosted on the 22nd of August, an event meant to kickstart the buildup to the 14th of October card headlining the Fury & KSI fight alongside another arguably more anticipated showdown between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. The conference, highlighted by Paul presenting Danis with a cake depicting his knocked out likeness and Tommy Fury's father John destroying the press conference set and nearly inciting a riot by hurling tables into the crowd, offered fans a rather unhinged look at the madness sure to come when these men finally square off on the 14th of October.