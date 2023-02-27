Revealing how much Tommy Fury has won in his boxing career as well as his net worth.

Tommy Fury is starting to make a name for himself in the professional boxing world and we can reveal his net worth.

As we all know, Tommy Fury comes from a very big boxing family as he is the younger brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Due to this, there has been a lot of pressure on Tommy, which massively increased when he faced Jake Paul. Fury easily won the bout and at 23, he is currently undefeated in his professional boxing career.

So, without further ago, let's have a look into the net worth of Tommy Fury and break down how he has amassed this amount.

Tommy Fury 2023 Net Worth revealed

With the 23-year-old being in the limelight for a fair few years and also training to be a boxer since the age of eight, his net worth is pretty impressive.

Tommy Fury also featured on the huge dating reality show Love Island, where he met his girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tommy Fury has a net worth of around £4 million.

This is a huge amount, and aside from his various endorsements following Love Island, this money has been gathered from various interviews and money earned from the boxing matches he has participated in.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Purse Payout Revealed

Tommy Fury punches Jake Paul during the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

There has been a lot of hype around the fight between Paul and Fury. The bout went the whole way (eight rounds), and Tommy Fury won via a split decision. With so many eyes on this fight, as well as it being in Saudi Arabia, many were curious to know what the purse was for this fight and how much both fighters got, primarily due to the fact that they have been hating on each other for around two years.

Thanks to The Evening Standard., we know how much Jake Paul and Tommy Fury received. Jake Paul was guaranteed to receive around $8.6 million, which is around £7 million. Meanwhile, Fury received a little less, as his purse was $4.5 million, which is around £3.7 million.

These numbers include their share of the PPV sales, the earnings for being in the fight, and also their endorsements and money earned from sponsors.

With Fury winning all nine of his fights and knocking out four of his opponents, the only way for him currently is up and this means his net worth will continue to rise over the next couple of years for sure.

