Tommy Fury, amid anticipation over who his next boxing opponent will be after his two-year absence, is set to face ex-UFC star Darren Till on 18 January 2025 at the Manchester Co-Op Live Arena, it has been announced.

Fury and Till – who are from Manchester and Liverpool, respectively – are set to lock horns in the ring in the former’s hometown, with the latter turning to boxing for the first time in his professional fighting career.

Till, 31, boasts 24 professional fights but retired from the trade in early 2023 after eight years fighting under the UFC umbrella. Half of his fights came under the MMA promotion company, with his most notable being a welterweight title loss to Tyron Woodley six years ago in 2018.

Releasing the information to his thousands of followers on X (formerly Twitter), journalist Ariel Helwani posted: "Breaking: Darren Till x Tommy Fury is going down Jan. 18 on @DAZNBoxing."

Fury, in response to his next fight being announced, suggested that he has been itching to get back in the ring after defeating Jake Paul, who recently defeated a 58-year-old Mike Tyson in one of the most-watched sports events of all time, in February 2023.

"It feels great to, finally, say that I am back! I have been out of the ring far too long, I’ve been getting itchy knuckles, and so I am thrilled to be able to announce my return.

"This is extra special as I am the A-side and headlining a massive event in my hometown and in front of my fans, at Co-op Live," the 25-year-old continued. "Till had a good UFC career but he's stepping into the boxing ring now, against a proper pro, and he will quickly realise that he is out of his depth, and this is not the game for him.

"I plan on dealing with Till in conclusive fashion and then chasing even bigger fights in 2025."

At the time of writing, Fury has won all 10 of his bouts - including against Anthony Taylor, Daniel Bocianski and YouTube trailblazer KSI - with a large chunk of fans suggesting that he is yet to test him at the highest level of elite boxing.

Elsewhere, Till - who will be stepping into a boxing ring for the first time - has kept his response short and sweet but it's clear to see that he is full of confidence against Fury: "January 18 is my time, my night."