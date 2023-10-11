Highlights Tommy Fury has undergone an intense training camp, preparing for his high-profile fight against KSI in Manchester this weekend.

The pair will meet at a catchweight of 185lb, which is below Fury's usual walk-around weight. He has worked hard to be in the best shape of his life.

The build-up to the fight has been intense, with Fury mocking KSI's technique and KSI hitting back by accusing Fury of not taking him seriously. The anticipation for the fight is high.

Tommy Fury has had one of the biggest training camps of his life as he prepares for his latest high-profile test against YouTube boxer KSI in Manchester this weekend. Much has been made of the incredible physiques of both men and a noticeable size difference which emerged when the pair first came face-to-face at the launch press conference.

The pair will meet at a catchweight of 185lb this week, which is significantly below the weight that 'TNT' walks around on a day-to-day basis, as confirmed by his dad and current trainer John Fury. And having stated confidently that he will be in the best shape of his life, the latest photos appear to show that he has done exactly that within a nine-week period.

Tommy Fury mocks KSI's technique in build-up

The build-up has been extremely intense during the days leading up to the showdown, which will have huge repercussions on their respective careers especially Fury who could miss out on his plans to rise to become world champion. KSI has an extremely unorthodox technique which he has picked up while training at the Shootfighters gym in London, and has seen him prove to be unpredictable for rival fighters.

Read more: KSI v Tommy Fury: Chat GPT simulates boxing fight with crazy final outcome

You can truly never under-estimate anyone particularly in this sport, but Fury appears to have done exactly that despite previously admitting he would be the one to progress at ease. The British star did the exact same thing against Jake Paul having mocked his use of the overhand right, and he has done the exact same in a video on his social media.

KSI hits back at Tommy Fury

'The Nightmare' decided to take things into his own hands to reply to the mocking video and dug deep into the archives to find Fury's sparring partner Owen Kirk who had experience at a professional level but not with a winning record. Kirk is a middleweight with not the most formidable record, but anyone who is quality enough to turn over deserves some level of credit.

But not according to KSI who flipped out on his social media and angrily accused Fury of not taking him seriously. He then provided footage of Kirk's previous bouts in the middleweight division, which failed to show him in the best light albeit they were probably selected wisely in truth.

Tommy Fury's social media physique boast

Much had already been suggested about Fury's need to shed significant weight before fight night given the size of his physique during the launch press conference before training camp fully kicked in. And as promised having worked with some of the sport's elite including brother Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker and Sugar Hill Steward he has done exactly that and genuinely looks in the shape of his life.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

Fury posted the pictures on his Instagram and boasted of his incredible success in the caption which read: "A nine-week transformation. One thing about me, I don’t cut corners. Ever." This appears to be a veiled dig at KSI who accused him of such, and will raise anticipation for the event further.