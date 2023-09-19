Highlights Tommy Fury considers himself the 'greatest of all time' in the YouTube boxing sphere, asserting that no one can beat him.

Fury ranks Salt Papi and Jake Paul as 'average' in the YouTube boxing world, but specifies that in professional boxing, their ranking would be lower.

Fury believes KSI should 'retire' from boxing, claiming that he is just fighting a bunch of YouTubers and lacks the dedication of Jake Paul.

Tommy Fury has ranked himself among the influencers who have turned to the boxing ring in recent years. While Fury has always considered himself a boxer first influencer second, he has been involved in the YouTube boxing circle for some time. His fight with Jake Paul garnered lots of attention on social media and was said to have accumulated over 500,000 pay-per-view buys.

Now, Tommy is set to fight KSI in a highly anticipated showdown on the 14th of October. While Fury was technically a boxer before he found fame on Love Island, KSI made his name on YouTube before turning to the boxing ring. The two are scheduled to face each other on Saturday the 14th of October, with Logan Paul facing Dillon Danis, who is reportedly being trained by MMA legend Conor McGregor, in the co-main event. Danis had been set to fight KSI in January this year but pulled out of the bout. On the 14th of October, he will now face Paul instead, who happens to be KSI’s business partner.

Conor McGregor revealed he was training Danis which adds even more star quality to the event. Tommy Fury himself has addressed the number of influencers who have turned their attention to boxing in a recent video released by DAZN. He even had his say on where he ranks them all.

Tommy Fury ranks influencer boxers

Fury placed himself on top of the pyramid as the greatest of all time (GOAT). While the Manchester boxer said he was “far away” from being the overall greatest in boxing, he acknowledged he was still at the beginning of his career. "I’m just getting going, I’m just getting started,” he said in the video. “There’s a lot of experience to gain yet.”

However, he had a much firmer stance when it came to his place in the YouTube boxing sphere, going on to say: “All this YouTube boxing, I am the GOAT of that. There’s nobody in YouTube boxing that can ever beat me."

There has been lots of trash talk in the lead up to the event, but many celebrities, including Erling Haaland, are backing Tommy to come out on top. Fury made his professional boxing debut in 2018, the same year KSI took to the ring for the first time too. Boxing runs in the Fury blood, however, with an older brother as legendary as Tyson Fury, there is more than just a fight on the line, the family name is too.

He might be a Fury, but Tommy is more well known for his relationship with now fiancée Molly Mae Hague. The two met on Love Island in 2019 and have been together since then. The pair welcomed a baby girl in January this year. As a result of this, Tommy straddles the world of professional boxing and the world of YouTube boxing. The biggest fights he has had so far have come from the latter and have garnered the most media attention.

Tommy being undefeated in nine professional fights would support his opinion that he is the unrivalled GOAT of YouTube boxing, but where has he placed everyone else?

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

In terms of the rest of his rankings, Tommy placed Salt Papi next in the “average” category, opting to leave the 'decent' category entirely blank. Ouch. Salt Papi, real name Busta Breezie, rose to TikTok fame by posting funny videos on the social media app. He also posted his health transformation, showing fans images of when he was younger and where he is now. Fury said in the YouTube boxing world Salt Papi would be average, but reminds viewers that is totally different to the professional world.

Salt Papi actually called out Tommy Fury and Jake Paul in April, listing them as part of his three-fight plan before he lost to Anthony Taylor the following month. Next to Salt Papi is Jake Paul, arguably Fury’s most bitter opponent. When asked where he would rank Paul, Fury let out a laugh and decided upon average.

“I think he’s the best out of the YouTube boxers,” he said. "But in the world of professional boxing Paul would sit around the average mark."

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury was one of the biggest fights in YouTube boxing history. Fury pulled out twice for different reasons and at one point it looked like the fight may not go ahead, but when it was confirmed again, the pair engaged in a series of trash talking that took social media by storm. On the night, Fury won via split decision, only further opening the potential for further bouts between the two. But clearly Tommy was at least somewhat impressed by Paul’s boxing abilities, enough to call him the best of the YouTube boxers.

Jake Paul’s brother Logan was ranked as 'poor' by Tommy. Logan is yet to win a fight and when matched up against his brother Jake Paul he is less than convincing, according to Fury. “I don’t even think [Logan has] got started yet,” joked Tommy. Alongside Logan ranked as 'poor' was actually his opponent next month Dillon Danis. “He can’t retire because he’s not started,” added Tommy in his reasoning. Logan and Danis will fight the same night as Tommy and KSI, but it’s clear which bout Tommy thinks will hold better quality.

Finally, Tommy ranked KSI, Anthony Taylor, Swarmz, and Luis Alcaraz as boxers who should 'retire.' Fury said Anthony Taylor is a “laughing stock now.” The 34-year-old lost to Tommy Fury via unanimous decision in what ended up as an easy victory for the Manchester native.

While some of the names in the 'retired' category may be more predictable, Fury made his opinion on his next opponent very clear by ranking KSI in the lowest possible category. “At least with Jake Paul he’s put the time in, he’s dedicated himself to boxing,” Fury said comparing KSI to his former opponent. “This man, he’s just fighting a load of YouTubers.”