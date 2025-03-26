Tommy Fury completely ripped into Jake Paul on March the 26th because of comments the internet sensation had made about Anthony Joshua, seemingly belittling the former two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist.

Paul has set the combat sports world ablaze not least because of his fighting, and choice of opponents, but largely because of things he's said, or done. Regarding Joshua, Paul called the Brit chinny – meaning he's prone to being knocked down, wobbled, or at least dazed, as a result of incoming shots.

"I know I will f****** beat Anthony Joshua's ass," Paul said, earlier this month.

"He doesn't have a chin, has no skill, and he's stiff. I love you Anthony, we're friends, all this s***. But I want to fight you."

The call-out did not sit well with Fury, who remains the only fighter to have scored a win over Paul in the pro game. And he scorched the Earth in a video response.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua's professional boxing records (as of 26/03/25) Jake Paul Anthony Joshua Fights 12 32 Wins 11 (7 KOs) 28 (25 KOs) Losses 1 4

Fury responded to Paul's claims he wants to fight Anthony Joshua