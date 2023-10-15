Highlights Tommy Fury secures second consecutive win against KSI, upset victory for many, controversial decision.

There are many fights available after Fury edged past KSI, and many have an idea on who his opponents could be.

Tommy Fury was delighted last night after picking up his second consecutive win against influencer boxing opposition against KSI in Manchester. It was another crucial step on his mission to bring down YouTubers and content creators in the sport after beating Jake Paul in February, and he managed to edge a majority decision last night despite it being seen as controversial for many.

It was expected that a rematch with Paul or a clash with his sibling Logan Paul given the magnitude of the events which have been able to take place early on his career. However, it appeared that he had already made a decision on his future, but it doesn't appear to be quite as simple as it seems on the surface as he appeared to backtrack almost immediately.

KSI v Tommy Fury - the result

YouTube star KSI was looking to spring a shock when he took on the challenge of professional boxer Tommy Fury who was by far the bookies favourite on the night given his undefeated record and previous experience. However, things did not go to plan to start off with for 'TNT' who was caught off guard by a fast start from the influencer in the opener who certainly landed the crisper shots.

But the action became extremely disjointed and difficult to watch as KSI set into a game plan of letting his hands go before thrusting forwards into a clinch to deactivate the stiff jab of Fury. It cantered through the middle rounds with little talking points of note, and several fans and experts including the commentators on the DAZN broadcast suggested he was doing enough to neutralise his rival and get the nod.

The scorecards were counted as the final bell sounded, and both men raised their hands, but it was Fury who was in fact granted the win by majority decision to the dismay of 'The Nightmare'. He leapt into a confrontation with the winner who was delighted with the outcome, and suggested he was 'robbed' by the officials who were unable to hand him the upset.

Tommy Fury's bizarre post-fight celebratory speech

Fury's team were seen going absolutely berserk both ringside and inside the squared circle as the decision was announced by legend Michael Buffer, and despite the disappointment of his rival it was seen as a huge sigh of relief to be had from the professional fighter.

But it was all eyes on his words immediately after the bell as fans wondered exactly what would be next with a whole host of opponents likely to continue to queue up and ask for a shot at stopping his rampant surge through the influencer scene. Many tests could now arise for Fury including against the likes of UFC superstar Conor McGregor or even a rematch with Paul.

Firstly it looked as if he had distanced himself from the space insisting he was sick and tired of the antics that came with the shows. But he promptly changed his mind and welcomed offers from the two prominent names left in the space including his previous opponent Paul's brother Logan.

He said: "No definitely not I am done with the bull****. A lot of s*** went on in the build-up. I am done with this crossover s***. I will now move on and look for the next challenge." He then altered his stance, adding: "F*** the bulls***, but it any of the Paul's want it I would welcome it with open arms. Let's get it on, and Manchester we will not be defeated."