Highlights Tommy Fury has ripped into the controversial bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Following a recent postponement, the fight will now take place in November.

In a brutally honest statement, Fury questioned whether it is safe for Tyson to be fighting.

Tommy Fury has taken a swipe at the recently rescheduled bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The pair had been due to meet on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium before Tyson was forced to postpone the contest due to health issues.

The fight has now been rearranged for November, but ex-Love Island star Fury doesn't want to see the duo step into the ring at all. The 25-year-old brother of Tyson Fury is the only man to ever beat Paul in a professional boxing ring, although 'The Problem Child' did knock Tommy down during that bout.

Acutely aware that Paul is a better boxer than some may give him credit for, Fury ripped into the idea of the 27-year-old social media star facing off with a man who will be heading towards his 59th birthday by the time the rearranged fight comes around.

Tommy Fury Blasts Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight

Fury brands bout as 'not safe'

Speaking to The Sun, Fury voiced his tremendous concern about the fight, which is expected to proceed as a full professional bout, with knockouts allowed. He stated:

"It's a 60-year-old against a prime 27-year-old; it's a reckless match-up. I have no interest in that fight whatsoever," he declared, his words carrying a significant weight in the boxing community. The man [Tyson] is a legend; he should be left alone. At the end of the day, it's not safe, is it? The man is [nearly] 60 years old; you're not what you were."

Tommy's words are backed up by the stomach ulcer flare-up that Tyson suffered in mid-air last month on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. That issue was enough to see the fight postponed, but not axed altogether.

Despite the concern of many about his participation in the fight, Tyson remains convinced that he will have what it takes to stop Paul in their November bout. In a video posted to his Instagram after the rearranged November date was confirmed, Tyson declared: "Different date, same fate. I'm going to knock out Jake Paul."

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 09/06/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 10 Wins 50 9 Losses 6 1 Draws 0 0 No Contests 2 0

Although many share Fury's concerns, tens of millions are expected to tune in to watch the Netflix-streamed event. Live ticket sales at AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, are also relatively strong, having already exceeded those of the Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders fight that took place in the same venue in May 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mike Tyson hasn't knocked an opponent out since February 2003 - and lost his last two professional bouts via stoppage.

The controversy surrounding the fight is likely to rage right up until the moment that the fight bell rings - and maybe even beyond. It won't be a technical classic, but Tyson vs Paul will surely be a truly unique event - even in the wacky world of boxing.