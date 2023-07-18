Tommy Fury flaunted his staggering physique on social media yesterday as he prepares for his next opponent - which is rumoured to be KSI.

Fury shared an image on his Instagram yesterday where he posed and flexed alongside UK fitness vlogger Matt Morsia following a training session they had.

Tommy Fury vs KSI

Following his decision victory over Jake Paul earlier this year, Fury has now set his sights on KSI as he looks to wipe out the key players in the YouTube boxing scene.

KSI weighed in at 177.6lbs for his previous fight with nightclub tycoon Joe Fournier, whereas Tommy Fury weighed in at 184.5lbs.

Judging by the pictures Fury has shared, however, it’s quite hard to believe.

Following KSI’s false win over Fournier, Fury stormed the ring and confronted the YouTuber in which the pair exchanged a barrage of heated verbals.

Essentially, they agreed to fight, but as we know, setting up these mammoth boxing ties is never as straightforward as it seems.

KSI’s KO victory over Fournier was later ruled as a no-contest after extensive replays showed that he had struck his opponent with an illegal elbow.

KSI made a 180lbs demand for the fight while Fury countered with 185lbs, but the YouTuber's promoter Kalle Sauerland has now insisted a weight has been agreed on and that the plan is to schedule the fight in Manchester later this year.

Tommy Fury’s dad John has also spoken on the prospect of the fight and suggested that money is the only reason that there has been no announcement yet.

“As soon as we get confirmation on the money, it's all systems go,” Fury told talkSPORT last week.

KSI’s manager Mams Taylor has also shed some light on the situation by suggesting that the eagerly anticipated showdown is closer than expected.

On Misfits Boxing’s YouTube channel, Taylor said: "We've gone back and forth and negotiated, and now we've agreed to all the changes that they've requested.”

If and when the fight is announced, it will certainly be the biggest test of KSI’s boxing career as the track record of his previous opponents has sparked speculation over the true capability of the YouTuber-turned-fighter.

Fury is an established fighter with a professional record of 9-0 at the age of 24. He has clear intentions to disrupt the YouTube boxing scene and has already dismantled one of the more proven boxers in Jake Paul.

Should a deal fall through with KSI, Fury shared his Plan B on social media and said he will instead “knock out” his previous opponent before moving on to the next fighter on his list.

A rematch with Paul, however, is seemingly off the cards for now, as he’s made plans to fight UFC legend Nate Diaz in August.

It’s hard to believe that Fury can launch a one-man attack on the YouTube boxing circle, but victory over KSI would certainly discredit one of the major players currently dominating the scene.

Fury has already ended the unbeaten streak of Paul and looks determined to do the same to KSI later this year.