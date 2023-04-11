Back in February 2023, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury stepped into the boxing ring, with the Englishman emerging victorious after eight rounds.

But since that fight, Fury looks to have been enjoying himself, with pictures emerging of him online, showing his body transformation in just over a month.

The build-up to Fury’s fight against Paul was intense, with both men trading insults and trying to one-up the other.

So it’s understandable that he has been spending more time since then away from the ring, especially with his wife Molly Mae-Hague and their new-born daughter, who was born in the middle of Fury’s training camp.

Fury’s vlog with strongman Eddie Hall

And the former Love Island winner has also been using that time to seemingly take things easier. Sort of…

Earlier this week, Fury uploaded a video to his YouTube channel which bucked the usual training videos he had posted before then, instead uploading a vlog with former World’s Strongest man Eddie Hall.

Hall uploaded a similar video to his own channel, with the pair spending the day together and swapping diets.

Seeing as Hall is nearly 80kg heavier than Fury, you can imagine how the video goes.

Breakfast is quite similar for the pair, but things get switched at lunch, with Hall handing Fury a 400-gram steak, 400 grams of rice, 250 grams of vegetables, and then half a cheesecake.

Fury, meanwhile, gives the giant a Domino’s pizza and a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Dinner is even more incredible, with both men taking on another mammoth plate of food.

Perhaps this is slightly indicative of what life outside of camp has been like for the boxer.

Read More: Eddie Hall & Tommy Fury swap diets for the day & the video is insane

Fury’s body transformation

But the pair also do workouts together, with one boxing session and one weightlifting workout.

During the video, Fury tells Hall that he thinks he has, “put on three stone in four weeks”.

If that claim is true, that works out as 25kg – or just over six kilograms every week.

Compared to what he looked like ahead of the Paul fight, he certainly does not look like he is stepping back into the ring quickly.

Maybe this is a sign that Fury is enjoying himself as much as he can before he fights again.

What's next for Tommy Fury?

While he might not be stepping into the ring in the next few weeks, Fury could reportedly be set to face Paul in a rematch in the coming months.

It was reported last month that a date in July 2023 was being targeted, and there would certainly be enough intrigue given how well the first bout did.

Read More: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury likely rematch date revealed

And a rematch with Paul is exactly what Tommy’s brother Tyson believes should happen.

The WBC heavyweight champion stated back in February that the younger Fury should fight Jake Paul again, before eventually taking on his brother Logan.

Tyson Fury has been accused of 'ducking' Oleksandr Usyk

“Jake Paul was a very worthy opponent and he had to come through some obstacles like falling over in round eight and getting up and fighting on,” Tyson said, according to the Manchester Evening News.

“I’d like to see him fight a rematch with Jake Paul and fight Logan, his brother.”