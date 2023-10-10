Highlights Tommy Fury has lost a lot of weight ahead of his fight with KSI, as before and after photos show his physique change.

KSI and his fans remain doubtful that Fury will reach the agreed weight, as there were previous contentious conversations about raising the weight limit.

Despite Fury's weight loss, he still holds a size advantage over KSI with his bigger stature and longer arms, but KSI claims to have prepared by sparring with larger opponents.

With just four days to go until the big fight between KSI and Tommy Fury, fans across the world have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the latter's huge weight transformation. To be more precise, they are talking about how much weight he has lost since going through a training camp for the fight on Saturday night.

Images that surfaced in recent days on social media have shown Tommy Fury with a smile on his face in the boxing ring, and it must be said he’s looking lean and shredded. Fans of the professional boxer are showing their support for who they say will ‘win this hands down,’ while KSI fans remain doubtful that Fury will reach the agreed weight.

What is the weight for KSI vs Tommy Fury?

This comes after contentious conversations surrounding weight as KSI publicly accused Fury of trying to raise the weight from 180lbs to 185lbs. After many negotiations, the two settled on an agreement of a contracted weight of 183lbs with no rehydration clause, meaning there is no limit on how much each fighter can put on after the weigh-in.

Read more: KSI & Tommy Fury's final physiques ahead of fight night compared

KSI’s jabs at Fury’s weight continued well after negotiations were settled, as he came out to say that he thinks Fury will be “starving himself” to make the weight limit for this weekend’s fight.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

Fans and KSI alike had good reason to be sceptical as in Fury’s most recent fight against Jake Paul, which was earlier this year, he stepped onto the scales at 184.5lb. In a recent press conference discussing this weekend’s fight, there were conversations around Fury’s weight with pundits, fans, and even KSI suggesting that he weighed over 200lb, giving him a hefty challenge to shred 27lbs before this Friday’s weigh-in.

Even with one month to go, Fury shared a picture on social media of him flexing his muscles and fans still couldn’t believe how big he looked. One X user commented: "Bruh how is he making weight."

Tommy Fury's weight loss

But, the post-camp pictures of Fury circulating social media indicate that he has stepped up to the challenge. He looks to have toned up and trimmed down, but still looks in good form with a strong physique.

Meanwhile, videos emerging from KSI’s camp show him nearly passing out in training. In a clip shared from a pre-fight documentary, the influencer is being put through his paces on a versaclimber machine. His head trainer Alexis Demetriades can be seen in the background counting down as the set comes to an end. Once the set is complete, the video shows KSI almost collapsing into the arms of his trainer before steadying himself to go for the final round. He shows impressive perseverance, but fans have been left worried about his form and how he will shape up against Fury.

Read more: KSI nearly passes out in training footage for Tommy Fury fight

Even as Fury shreds the weight, he still holds a considerable size advantage over KSI with a bigger stature and much longer arms – both features that make him a gifted boxer, but KSI says he has been sparring with bigger people, “people with nice long ranges” to replicate what he might expect in Saturday’s match up.