Tommy Fury, a 24-year-old pro boxer, has recently showcased his physique ahead of his upcoming grudge fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, and it's safe to say he's in absolute crazy shape.

In the Instagram story, as well as posts made on Twitter, Fury revealed his current shape, flexing his muscles with the boxing ring as a backdrop, and it's noticeable just how huge his shoulders are looking, and just how massive his arms are.

KSI vs Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury will be sharing the ring with KSI after months of back and forth following the former's victory over Jake Paul, someone who KSI has had plenty of beef with over the years. Although he's unbeaten in his boxing career so far, The Nightmare will certainly be feeling a tad anxious right now after seeing the shape TNT is in ahead of the showdown next month.

And while Fury's current form is impressive to say the least, the boxer also displayed his condition earlier in the summer. His brother — the heavyweight king and world champion Tyson Fury — posted a video of the younger boxer sparring in the gym back in July, all the while the speculations of the forthcoming fight against KSI were raging. Back then, Tommy Fury already looked in skilful form — and he proves it once again with the recent post!

Tommy Fury's insane physique ahead of KSI fight

The present shape of younger Fury’s physique did invite speculation about the difference between the current weight of the pro-boxer compared to the agreed weight for the match-up. The weight — settled on 183lb — was reached after numerous discussions.

After looking at a side-by-side photo between the pair, it's easy to see the difference in physiques between both Fury and KSI, which does lead to questions heading into fight night next month. Will KSI be putting on a mad amount of weight, or will Fury be losing a mad amount of weight? Either way, it's surely going to impact their performance on the night, especially if they have to get to a position they don't feel comfortable or natural in.

The anticipated fight, which has been speculated as far back as May, is finally on its full course ahead. The negotiations, which seemed as if stalled to the public at one point, received its conclusion in the form of this intriguing match-up. The first press conference has been held, and although it broke out into absolute chaos, it did its job in promoting the event, with all talk currently in the boxing world being about KSI vs Tommy Fury.

The fight is slated for the 14th of October at the Manchester Arena as the main event of the Prime card. The co-main event of the evening sees KSI's former opponent and current business partner Logan Paul share the ring with MMA fighter Dillon Danis. That is a fight that promises to be must-see, especially after how personal things have got in the build up and after tempers flared during the recent press conference for the event.

Danis hasn't been afraid to ruffle feathers in recent weeks, constantly posting images of Paul's fiancé onto Twitter, and constantly badmouthing her in front of his opponent. Not only that, he's also brought up controversial incidents from Paul's past, such as his infamous video in Japan and also him scamming people.

KSI vs Tommy Fury is the main event, but Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis could be the fight EVERYONE tunes in to watch.