KSI and Tommy Fury's face-to-face officially dropped on YouTube today ahead of their fight on the 14th of October and one of the talking points was the punching power of Tommy's brother Tyson Fury, the boxing world heavyweight champion.

In the discussion, KSI — a British influencer, musician, and boxer — stated: “Tyson doesn’t hit hard. [Compared] to people like Deontay Wilder. How many times has Wilder dropped him?”

Tommy Fury simply couldn't believe what he was hearing from his opponent, covering his head with his hands, and counteracting with the argument that Wilder and Tyson had an official fight already and the result brought Deontay Wilder to a knockout at the hands of the defending heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, not once, but twice.

Tyson Fury has shown his punch power before

Drawing comparison further to the fight that took place between the pair in October 2021, the last fight in the trilogy between Fury and Wilder, where, at the start, The Bronze Bomber was looking in good shape and in control of the fight, but in the later rounds, the American received harsh blows and punches, which came to ultimate conclusion in the 11th round — a collapse to the floor of the boxing ring by the hand of Tyson Fury. Although The Gypsy King himself didn’t come away unscathed from that fight, the weight of his blows seemed clear.

Of course, this is not the only example of Tyson Fury showing the lethality of his punches. Of course, he doesn't have the punch power reputation like Wilder or Anthony Joshua, but he can still deal with his opponents before the final bell. In fact, in 34 fights, the Brit has won 24 of them via knockout, so his ratio isn't that bad.

But what about the other two fights out of the trilogy between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury? The first match in 2018 ended in a controversial draw, although Fury received a count during the fight. The rematch then took place in 2020, which was a showcase of Fury’s dominance as Wilder was knocked two times to the floor before the stoppage in round seven.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

So just by looking at Fury's fights with Wilder, it's pretty hard to understand KSI's comment. Maybe it was just a slip of the tongue or an attempt to play mind games with his opponent, but to say the world heavyweight champion doesn't have punch power is pretty crazy.

KSI vs Tommy Fury

In turn, KSI and Tommy Fury are about to start their own boxing rivalry on the 14th of October, and comments like this — on the qualities and deadliness of the Fury’s older brother — only heat the bout up further.

The lead-up to the announcement of this fight was not devoid of dramatic episodes and subsequent public presences only seemed to stir things up further. For instance, the fighters had exhaustive numerous discussions about the settled weight for the fight. After a number of requests about the official state weight, it was agreed to be 183lb.

Ahead of the fight, Tommy Fury has shown a lot of confidence in his own physique and readiness. While being shown one of the recent pictures of Fury’s musculature at the press conference, KSI jokingly said: “This is one of the most disgusting things I have ever seen.”