Highlights Members of the Fury family reacted with disbelief as Tyson was almost knocked out by Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' suffered the first defeat of his career as his family watched on.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't believe what he was witnessing.

Tyson Fury suffered the first loss of his professional career on Saturday night as he lost to Oleksandr Usyk in their clash to determine who would become the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Now, his family's ringside reaction to the moment that ultimately cost him his undefeated record has been revealed.

Fury was more than holding his own with the Ukrainian superstar through the first eight rounds. However, the complexion of the bout changed for good during a chaotic ninth round when Usyk had 'The Gypsy King' out on his feet after a barrage of hurtful punches.

The fight could easily have been stopped there and then, but the referee instead opted to give Fury a standing count. That decision allowed the Brit to see the end of the round - and likely saved him from a brutal knockout. The crowd at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia were stunned at the action unfolding in front of them, including members of Fury's own family.

Team Fury's Reaction to Tyson Almost Being Knocked Out By Usyk

Saudi Arabian boxing chief Alalshikh shared footage of the reaction from various big names around ringside, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who covered his mouth in amazement as Usyk sent Fury reeling. Tommy Fury, Tyson's half brother, was also seen in the clip looking particularly nervous, before standing up and bellowing a few words of encouragement towards the ring.

Fury’s eldest son, Prince John James, who was sat just a few seats away from Tommy, appeared to be struggling to take in what he was witnessing. He anxiously bit on his hat, while continuing to offer whatever support he could.

The best reaction captured by Alalshikh, though, was that of former two-weight world champion David Haye. The TNT Sports pundit watched on with his mouth wide open, while moving his body back and forth as though he was actually in the ring himself.

Fury fought on valiantly to see the final bell, but came up short on the judges' scorecards, losing via split decision. The 35-year-old is contractually entitled to a rematch - and it appears that this will take place in October, assuming that both fighters are ready to compete again after a bruising encounter this past weekend. Even the victorious Usyk took to social media on Tuesday to show his injuries from the fight, proving that heavyweight boxing is no joke.

Fans around the world will be hoping that the second fight between the pair lives up to the drama of their first bout. If that happens, it is sure to be a classic.