Highlights KSI and Tommy Fury's rivalry reached its peak during a chaotic press conference where insults were traded, and a brawl was nearly sparked.

Fury's father smashed up the set, ending the event prematurely, and security had to intervene to separate the fighters.

In an embarrassing moment, Fury failed in an attempt to pronounce KSI's real name.

KSI and Tommy Fury have become rivals and clashed several times since their huge boxing fight was announced to take place on October 14 at Manchester Arena. And things took a step-up at a face-off before their recent launch press conference, where the pair traded insults in a face-off that brought up some brutal trash talk which even included Fury's disregard for YouTube star KSI's real name.

Fury recently defeated fellow influencer and KSI's rival Jake Paul as he looks to become the man to beat the leading figures in the space, but will next face an all-British event against 'The Nightmare' who has been on a positive streak since launching his own label Misfits Boxing. This tension during a sit down face-off mirrors that of Paul and Fury with things becoming slightly embarrassing for the professional fighter when trying and failing to mock his rival's YouTube channel name.

The story behind KSI v Tommy Fury

KSI has been on a trajectory to settle his rivalry with fellow influencer Paul, but has elected to now sign on the dotted line and step in the ring with Fury after calling him out following his later overturned win over Joe Fournier. Fury beat Paul having moved into the influencer scene for the money and growing profile which comes, and the pair came face-to-face for the first time after KSI's last win.

They were separated by security at the event, and a fight was then in negotiations and close to completion according to Fury's father John who has become increasingly embroiled in the rivalry. The pair then reached a catchweight agreement over six rounds, and it is considered a big opportunity for KSI who can get a leap up on Paul and stun his rival Fury who is hoping to return to campaigning in traditional boxing afterward.

Name KSI (Olajide Olatunji) Age 30 Height 5'11 Weight 185lb Reach 76 inches/193cm Debut March 2018 v Logan Paul (rematch)

KSI and Tommy Fury clash at press conference

The rivalry effectively reached its peak when the pair and their teams were sat down as part of a launch press conference with chief support fighters Logan Paul and Dillon Danis sat alongside them. And what followed would be simply chaotic, with KSI and Fury first trading insults on stage which saw the former charge at his opponent which nearly sparked a huge brawl.

This happened again later towards the final stages of the event, which threatened carnage given KSI sharing a rivalry with Danis who was also sat on the same side as Fury. Fury's father John then decided to smash up the entire set, which brought a premature end to proceedings. However, it wasn't over with the pair then brought together to go nose-to-nose which ended in disaster as security was forced to step in and split up a huge ruckus, which even involved Fury's father charging at KSI.

Tommy Fury's embarrassing KSI name fail

In a deleted scene from the face-off which soon became viral on social media, a clip emerged which showed the pair involved in a heated trash-talk scene with the full video set to be released in due course. Fury was sat opposite KSI when it was brought up about his YouTube name which he has regularly revealed stands for 'Knowledge, Strength and Integrity' which he also has tattooed on him.

KSI has gained notorierty under both names with his second YouTube channel under his real name JJ Olatunji, where he shares a number of content creation videos with his fans including Try Not To Laugh and Reddit based videos. His real name in fact is Olajide Olatunji, which he explained to Fury, and he asked him to repeat it back as the pair began a heated argument over the topic.

WATCH: Tommy Fury's blunder with KSI's name in deleted face-off

Fury then went to repeat back the name, but got into a mess and completely mispronounced it 'Olajunday Olatunjay' which KSI quickly ripped into after not being left surprised by it. He then tried to brush off what had just happened, moving on to his plans for fight night having brought up the debate and suggesting he was going to "plough" through his rival on the night.