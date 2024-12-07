Tommy Fury pulled out of his fight with Darren Till for one specific reason - but has he been guilty of the same in the past? The British boxer announced on Friday that his bout against mixed martial artist Till is now cancelled, but in the aftermath of the statement, plenty of footage has emerged exposing both Tommy and his father, John, for doing similar to the MMA man.

In an explosive press conference last month, the former UFC fighter said he would "kick Fury in the face" if he was losing. “I’m just going to obliterate him, do an absolute number on him, walk him down and obliterate him. And he knows it,” Till said at that press conference that ended with security stepping in to separate the pair and with Fury’s father, John, hurling a glass of water at his opponent.

"No one in here is a threat to me. I’m an MMA fighter, so if I was to kick or elbow you in the face, I will and no one will do anything about it. End of the day, if I can’t beat you, I’ll just kick you in your face, how about that? I’m going to kick you straight in the face, you won’t know what’s hit you. If I’m in the fight, and I’m losing, I’m kicking him in the face.”

In an Instagram story on Friday, however, Fury wrote: "I can't believe I'm writing this, but I am now not fighting Darren Till on January 18th 2025."

Fury said that Till repeatedly stated he would not abide by professional boxing rules and that he would resort to "stupid" MMA tactics, with the Brit continuing his statement by saying: "I am a professional boxer, I have been out of the ring for over a year and I wanted this to be a great BOXING fight for the fans."

Tommy Fury's professional boxing record (as of 07/12/24) 9 fights 9 wins 0 losses By knockout 4 0 By decision 5 0

Videos Emerge Exposing Tommy & John Fury

Tommy himself has previously threatened to use his elbows in fights

Since the announcements, videos have been circulating that appear to show Fury condoning the use of elbows in previous fights. In reaction to the cancellation, Till posted a video on his X account of Fury reading out mean comments captioned "LOL" with three exclamation point emojis.

The video was originally posted by Fury in the build-up to his bout against KSI that took place on the 14th October 2023. The mean comment Fury reads is: "Why is Tommy working on his elbow strikes? This is boxing, not MMA." Fury responded: "Of course it's boxing, but I'm not planning to go into the ring on October 14th and using boxing with this man. I"m going to devour him with each and every elbow that I throw. So, of course, I just want to get a little practice in there so all you guys can see the hard work on fight night."

Another clip has also emerged of Fury practicing throwing elbows on a punch bag, with the caption "the hypocrisy is unreal." However, fans in the comments have rushed to Fury's defence on this one, saying that he was making fun of KSI's controversial knockout victory over Joe Fournier.

In the bout that took place at the Wembley Arena back in May 2023, KSI emerged victorious in the second round as the YouTuber caught Fournier with a stray elbow that had him crashing to the ground.

Another video on X, and perhaps the most damning of them all, shows John Fury telling Tommy in the ring to "use your elbows" and the boxer appears to be nodding in agreement. The clip is from Fury's fight with KSI, where his dad, who also is his trainer, is seen giving him advice in the corner between rounds.

"Blocking and rolling, use your elbows, you know," John could be heard telling Tommy.

A comment on the video defends the advice, saying that Fury Snr is telling his son to use his elbows in a defensive capacity rather than actually hitting KSI with his elbow. However, all the footage compiled together does make it pretty damning on Tommy Fury, especially given that he's withdrawn from the fight after previously doing exactly what Till has done.