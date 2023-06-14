Toni Kroos has destroyed Eden Hazard when reacting to Real Madrid's signing of Jude Bellingham.

On Wednesday morning, Real Madrid confirmed the signing of the English midfielder.

Real Madrid confirm Bellingham signing

In an official statement, Real Madrid wrote: "Real Madrid C. F. and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be contracted to our club for the next six seasons.

"Jude Bellingham will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City.

"Following this, Jude Bellingham will speak to the media."

Reports suggest Real Madrid will pay 103m Euros (£88.5m) for the 19-year-old, in addition to various potential add-ons. If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).

Given his incredible talent at such a young age, it seems inconceivable that Bellingham won't be worth every penny.

But it's not like Real Madrid haven't made expensive mistakes in the past.

In fact, just four years ago, the Spanish giants paid €100m (£88.5m) plus add-ons for Eden Hazard from Chelsea. It's proven to be a disastrous signing with the Belgian scoring just four goals in 54 league appearances over four seasons.

Surely Bellingham won't go the same way.

Kroos destroys Hazard when reacting to Bellingham deal

But one player who is wary of what could happen is Kroos.

The Real Madrid midfielder is only too aware of what happened to Hazard at the Bernabeu. And his immediate reaction to Real's hefty price-tag for Bellingham was to throw plenty of shade at Hazard.

On his podcast, per Yahoo, Kroos said: "We had another player who came for a lot of money and basically let his career die. It was a lot of money, I think everyone would say that wasn't a good transfer. But let's be positive."

Ouch.

Real fans weren't too impressed with Kroos' comments - even if they were true.

What has Kroos said about Hazard previously?

It's not the first time Kroos has spoken negatively about Hazard, either.

Back in March, the German was asked if he felt sorry for his teammate given his constant injuries and lack of first team football.

He didn't.

"Of course it's a difficult situation, but pity is out of place in football," he said to Eleven Sports. "I don't think Eden has a bad life. You can feel sorry for people who have a much worse life than him. It's not about money, I don't feel sorry for anyone in football."

We don't think Kroos will miss Hazard too much next season...