Highlights Jude Bellingham's stunning goals in Real Madrid's El Clasico win have made him a hero, with his impressive goal tally of 13 in 13 games.

Carlo Ancelotti expressed his surprise at Bellingham's goal-scoring ability, calling him "incredible" and "extraordinary."

Toni Kroos' reaction to Bellingham's goal has gone viral on social media, with cameras capturing his reaction on the bench.

Toni Kroos has gone viral on social media after his brilliant reaction to Jude Bellingham's stunning goal was captured by cameras during Real Madrid's El Clasico win. The latter scored twice as Los Blancos came from behind to triumph over their fierce rivals, Barcelona.

Madrid came into the tie at the top of La Liga, level on points with Girona and with Barca just behind them in the table. Three points were key to cement their status as early title favourites, with the hosts leapfrogging them in the table with a win.

Early on, it looked as if that could have been the case. A slick passing move played Ilkay Gundogan into the box, with the former Manchester City man tapping the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga to put his side 1-0 up.

Bellingham scores twice to turn match around

However, Barcelona were then victim to a Bellingham masterclass, something which is becoming increasingly common in Spain. Prior to the match, the 20-year-old had scored 11 times in 12 appearances, bagging three assists too since completing his £88m move from Borussia Dortmund.

He has wasted no time in becoming a key player for Carlo Ancelotti, something which he underlined yet again in Saturday's El Clasico. He initially got them back into the tie with a sensational finish outside the box, sending the travelling supporters wild.

Not content with just one goal, though, he then bagged the winner in added time for Madrid. Daniel Carvajal played the ball into the box, and a fortunate deflection from Luka Modric carried it past the Barcelona defenders and into the path of the onrushing Bellingham. The midfielder simply had to tap the ball past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, sparking bedlam in the away end.

Those two goals took Bellingham's goal tally to 13 from as many games, and Ancelotti spoke after the game about how surprised he has been with his output:

"We’re all surprised by the amount of goals by Jude. He’s incredible, extraordinary.

Kroos' reaction to Bellingham's stunner goes viral

High praise indeed from the Real Madrid boss, and something which is becoming increasingly common after Bellingham's never-ending heroics. They have become so frequent that one Madrid player is seemingly numb to his efforts.

Bellingham's first goal sparked celebrations among the away supporters and on the bench too, with players all buzzing for the wonderkid. At least, most of them were. Because German playmaker Kroos didn't seem phased by the stunner at all.

Cameras on the sidelines showed the Madrid players jumping out of their seats in disbelief, but Kroos stayed still and continued to wear a straight face. It was only after a few seconds that he let out a wry smile and began applauding his teammate's efforts.

Maybe he was in a state of disbelief, or maybe he has just seen so many beautiful goals that another one does not phase him anymore. Either way, his reaction is absolute gold, and it has gone viral on social media after the game with more than 1 million views and 800 retweets. Check it out for yourselves below.

Watch: Kroos reacts to Bellingham's stunner

More La Liga games next for Madrid and Barcelona

Victory for Madrid put four points between them and their opponents on Saturday, although they are still level with Girona at the top of the table. They could become outright leaders next weekend though when they face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday 5th November.

Barcelona, however, will be desperate to bounce back as they bid to retain their La Liga crown this season. Xavi's side are next in action against Real Sociedad on Saturday 4th November.