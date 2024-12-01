Toni Kroos lit up the Santiago Bernabeu with unbelievable playmaking abilities for a decade before calling time on his career in 2024. The iconic German midfielder won 23 major trophies, including five Champions League trophies and La Liga titles.

The 34-year-old's final outing at the Bernabeu came in a 0-0 draw between Real Madrid and Real Betis. He wore the captain's armband for Los Blancos and played 87 minutes before emotionally leaving the pitch to a raucous crowd who bid farewell to one of their greatest-ever midfielders.

73,614 fans packed the iconic stadium, named after the La Liga giants' beloved former manager. Kroos would cherish this moment for the rest of his life, but he wasn't finished making history.

Kroos' last appearance in Madrid colours was in a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. He provided Dani Carvajal with the assist for the opener at Wembley Stadium. That was one of many illustrious stadiums the ex-Bayern Munich man played in during his trophy-laden career.

Barcelona's Nou Camp, Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano, and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park are three of the many European colosseums Kroos attended in his career. But the one away ground that blew him away has a place in British football history.

Kroos in awe of Celtic Park's 'crazy' atmosphere

The German enjoyed a unique experience in Glasgow

Kroos finished his career with six Champions League winners' medals and came close to successfully retaining the European title in 2023. Carlo Ancelotti's Los Merengues made it to the semi-finals but were knocked out by eventual winners Manchester City.

Madrid impressively started that campaign with a 3-0 win away to Scottish giants Celtic in September 2022. The 114-cap Germany played the full 90 minutes and only had fond words for Parkhead (via Yahoo! Sports):

I was being asked several times which (away) stadium is my favourite. And there is a new number one, I can tell you, Celtic Park. It has been just crazy! We came out, and the atmosphere was good. The Champions League anthem started, and I thought the stadium was going to collapse. Unbelievable, I had never experienced anything like that.

Kroos isn't alone in his thoughts over the Bhoys' 60,000-capacity stadium. Barcelona icons Xavi and Andres Iniesta also admire the atmosphere created by Celtic fans. The stadium has a rich history in European football but has yet to host a Champions League final.

Kroos' ex-boss agreed over Celtic Park's atmosphere

Kroos' Madrid manager Ancelotti shared his opinion over Parkhead's atmosphere when speaking after guiding his side to a 3-0 away win. The Italian was pleased to have overseen such a performance against a deserved crowd (via The Scotsman):

It was normal to suffer here. The atmosphere at the stadium is fantastic. We are happy to show good football to these supporters.

Ancelotti knows Celtic Park well, as he's faced the Hoops eight times during his managerial career. He's visited Parkhead four times and come away with a victory just once with Madrid, while losing once and drawing twice in charge of AC Milan.