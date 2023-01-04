Highlights Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League title in 2022, defeating Liverpool 1-0 in a tough match.

Despite emerging victirous, Toni Kroos stormed out of an interview with a German reporter after the game

Kroos was angry at questions suggesting Real Madrid were pressured by Liverpool.

Toni Kroos produced one of the most savage interviews of 2022 following the Champions League final. The German technician was named in the starting lineup for Real Madrid's clash against Liverpool in Paris, and he played the whole match as Real prevailed 1-0 at the Stade de France.

Vinicius Jr scored the only goal of the game as Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded outfit in the 59th minute in order to win a record-extending 14th Champions League title. Six-time European champions Liverpool, led by Jurgen Klopp, were no match for Real Madrid on the night, despite having 23 shots compared to Madrid's three.

In 2022, Kroos and his Madrid teammates claimed their fifth Champions League crown in nine years thanks to the aforementioned Brazilian's second-half goal and an all-timer performance from shot-stopper, Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian managed to keep the Reds at bay with a litany of wonderful saves, all while becoming one of the Champions League final Man of the Match recipients of the 21st century.

Kroos Stormed out of Interview

'You had 90 minutes to think about sensible questions'

However, despite Los Blancos extending their lead as the most illustrious European side, Kroos' temperament went viral following the 2022 Champions League final after storming out of an interview in rage. The World Cup winner, who recently announced his post-Euro 2024 retirement, was asked by a ZDF journalist whether he was surprised that Madrid were put under pressure by Liverpool.

It's not unfair to say that Kroos did not take the reporter's questions well. Suggesting the reporter had the full 90 minutes of action to muster some interview-worthy questions, Kroos fumed at the duo of things he was quizzed about post-match.

"You had 90 minutes to think about sensible questions. And then you ask me two s****y questions. That's crazy. It's not surprising that you get into trouble against Liverpool."

Getting increasingly upset with the questions he was being asked, all while his colleagues were celebrating with the Madrid fans in the French capital, Kroos continued to converse in his post-match interview before putting his head in his hands and walking off.

"What is that a question? We're not playing a group game somewhere, we're playing the Champions League final. It's really bad. Really bad, really. First you ask three negative questions. You already know that you come from Germany."

Re-live the moment below when the midfielder, who is typified by his calm persona on the pitch, showed his angered side. It was certainly out of character for the Hansa Rostock graduate – but it just proves how much the reporter rubbed him up the wrong way.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2022 meeting between Real Madrid and Liverpool was a record-third time that the two teams had met in the Champions League final - 1981 in Paris and 2018 in Kyiv were the two previous meetings.

Why Toni Kroos Stormed out of Interview

German midfielder explained his frustration

Many fans were perplexed as to why the now 34-year-old was angered by the report's lack of quality questions given he had just added another Champions League trophy to his name. Speaking to the Einfach mal luppen podcast, per the Daily Mail, Kroos expanded further on why he stormed out of the interview after the match.

Following the Spanish side's 14th European Cup success, Kroos cleared the air surrounding his potentially over-the-top reaction, explaining the direction of questions in the aftermath of the Paris-based encounter left him annoyed.

"You can ask: 'How did you watch the game?' I wouldn't have said we put them against the wall from the first minute until the 90th minute. I'm the first to say it was a close game and Liverpool probably had some chances. But we won the game, like in the last few months. But instead I wanted to hear that we won unfairly. I don't give a s*** in a final, you have to win it.

"At the time I was just p***** off. I was p***** off at him. Of course, we had to go through two or three pressure phases, I also told him that when he asked the question. But that's normal. What do you expect? That we dominate Liverpool during 90 minutes? They're a world-class team. We had to beat them and that's what we did."

Kroos has one final chance to add another Champions League winners' medal to his trophy cabinet before he retires from the beautiful game. His side, looking to extend their record further, face Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund in early June to see who can be crowned the champions of Europe.