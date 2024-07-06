Highlights Pedri's European Championship is over after he suffered a knee injury in Spain's win over Germany.

The Spaniard was substituted after just eight minutes of the quarter-final in Stuttgart.

Retiring legend Kroos took to Instagram to apologise to the Barcelona star.

Toni Kroos has issued an apology to Spain midfielder Pedri after the youngster was forced off with a knee problem during Friday's Euro 2024 quarter-final. The Barcelona midfielder was withdrawn just eight minutes into the clash in Stuttgart after being fouled by Kroos.

Pedri's replacement, Dani Olmo, ended up having a huge impact on the game, scoring Spain's opening goal in the second half. Still, Spain will still be hugely disappointed to be heading into the semi-finals without one of their best players.

Pedri has since been diagnosed with a sprain of his left knee and will not feature for Spain for the remainder of the tournament, with an expected recovery time of between four and six weeks.

Kroos' Apology

Real Madrid legend shows his class

Kroos, whose playing career is over following Germany's elimination, wrote on Instagram: "Forgiveness and get well soon to @pedri! Logically, it wasn't my intention to hurt you. A quick recovery and all the best. You're a great player."

Pedri has had a difficult time with injuries in recent times, missing 25 games for club and country during the 2023-24 season. The estimated recovery timescale means Pedri should be back for Barcelona by the time the new season comes around.

For Kroos, though, there will be no new season, as he gears up for retirement. Kroos came out of international retirement to figure at the tournament and took to Instagram to say that he had no regrets over the decision, despite Germany exiting the tournament at the last-eight stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only six players in German football history have made more appearances for the national team than Toni Kroos' 113.

Kroos Bids Farewell to National Team... Again

Star came out of international retirement for tournament

Kroos wrote on Instagram: "On September 29, 2023 my phone rang. Caller: Julian Nagelsmann. Request: return to the national team. The first thought in my head: I'm not stupid! First thought in my heart: fuck yeah! As we know, the heart has decided.

"My first thought this morning on July 6th, 2024: I'm glad I did it. Despite all the sadness and emptiness since the final whistle yesterday. I have always seen more in the team than they have shown in recent years. But I didn't expect that it would be possible in such a short time to have a really realistic chance of winning the title and being on a level with the best again!

"That's why I'm very proud of what this team has achieved! And that can be the case for all of Germany again. A special thank you to you out there who made this home European Championship a special one. We have seen, experienced and felt you! On a personal level, I would like to thank you for the really special warmth and affection over the last few weeks. That was very special.

"And finally a request: Now that Germany has won back its favorite child: don't let him go! The path of this team continues. And it really helps if you stand by her even in bad phases! Because I can assure you one thing: this is a group of great people who give everything to be successful! Germany is someone again!!!"