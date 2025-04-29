Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger has come under the cosh for his actions that led to his red card during his side’s 3-2 to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final – and Toni Kroos has now had his say on his fellow countryman’s reckless behaviour from the sidelines.

Rudiger’s antics – despite the power outage across Spain – have been the main topic of discussion across the country as footage of the defender throwing an ice pack at the referee, Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea, has continued to circulate. View below:

Despite being substituted for Endrick in extra-time against Hansi Flick’s men, Rudiger was shown his marching orders from the touchline – and his behaviour, when he saw a mist of red, has been condemned by German FA Sporting Director Rudi Voller.

The former striker-turned-chief insisted that Rudiger, who is commonly admired as one of the best footballers in world football, needs to be more respectful to opposition players when they lock horns, especially as a 79-cap Germany international.

Kroos Weighs In on Rudiger’s Behaviour

'I wrote to him after the match'