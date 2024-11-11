Key Takeaways Tony Adams was one of England's greatest defenders during the 1980s and 90s.

The centre-back struggled with alcoholism throughout his career.

The former Arsenal captain revealed he played drunk three times as a player, including one Man of the Match performance.

How a footballer conducts themselves in the modern game has drastically changed over the last three decades. Evolution in science and technology has allowed professionals to have a greater understanding of how to take care of themselves most effectively, including maximising their rest periods and ensuring they eat and drink properly. This has allowed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland to excel not just as players, but as athletes too.

In the early years of the Premier League, though, things were very different. While the drinking culture is still prevalent among fans, it was also very common inside the dressing rooms, with players often indulging in a party lifestyle before footballers became celebrity targets for the press.

On some occasions, even the biggest names would let their professionalism slip ahead of a crucial match. This can be said of former Arsenal star Tony Adams. The English defender is widely recognised as one of the greatest captains in the Premier League era but was known to struggle with addiction during his career. However, this didn't always affect his performances, as he would go on to reveal post-retirement.

Adams Recalls Drunk Man of the Match Performance

The defender admitted to playing multiple times while under the influence

Since battling his addiction, Adams has been very open about how his troubles began, as well as warning other players about when they could be at their most vulnerable to developing an addiction themselves. He told ESPNcricinfo:

"Injuries and holidays were definitely the opportunity for this addict to get absolutely smashed, and the situation around tours and camps, when there's lots of down time, they are similar. You don't have to go to the bottom. There was a spell in my career when football was enough for me, but then it creeps round and you use, and there's consequences, and you use again, and there are more consequences."

Adams admitted that he used to drink alcohol regularly for 12 years and stated that for "11 and a half of them," he didn't care to stop. This meant that, on occasion, his habits got out of hand and led to him taking to the field while intoxicated. He admitted to three instances where he had done this but specifically recalled one against Sheffield United, where he actually produced a Man of the Match display:

"I mistimed the drinking," he said. "I remember looking out of the window thinking 'how did that happen?' I was so confused. There was no point sobering up because I'd have had a complete headache, so I had a couple in the morning. "I said to George [Graham, Arsenal's manager], 'I'm not feeling very well', and he said, 'thanks for trying'. We're very good at concealing it and masking the pain and trouble we're in, and when I got a pat on the back, it was like 'oh, I got away with that one'."

Thankfully, the central defender realised the damage his lifestyle was having on himself and those around him. He claimed that had he not sought help prior to Arsène Wenger's arrival in North London, he would have struggled to make an impact under the Frenchman and may not have lifted the Premier League trophy when the Gunners won it at the end of the 1997/98 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tony Adams went on to make 188 appearances for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger, winning five trophies.

The defender has set up a charity to help people with addiction since retirement

Adams began his career with the club in 1983, making his debut at 17 against Sunderland, three years after signing schoolboy forms with Arsenal. Over 19 years, he became one of the best central defenders in the country, amassing 504 domestic league appearances and capturing four league titles - two prior to the Premier League rebrand and two after.

The tough-tackling centre-half was known for his toughness, organisational skills, and ability to score goals from set pieces, making him a defensive stalwart. He earned 66 caps for the England national team, representing his country in multiple international tournaments, though his England career was often hampered by injury.

Off the field, Adams struggled with alcoholism, which affected his personal and professional life. His battle with addiction became a catalyst for his later charitable work. In 2000, he founded the Sporting Chance Clinic, a treatment centre dedicated to helping sports professionals battling addiction and mental health issues.

The clinic offers support for athletes struggling with problems such as alcohol, drug abuse, and gambling. Its mission is to provide specialised care, ensuring that sports professionals receive the help they need in a safe and confidential environment. Through his charity work, the 58-year-old has been a prominent advocate for mental health awareness in the sporting community, helping many individuals reclaim their lives after facing personal challenges.

