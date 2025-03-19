Few players are as synonymous with one club as Tony Adams is with Arsenal. From his beginnings as a youth player in 1980 to his retirement as a senior player in 2002, the central defender represented no other club at any level, with his commitment to the North London side seeing him nicknamed “Mr. Arsenal.”

A statue of Adams stands tall outside the Emirates Stadium, a testament to the legacy that he left behind as a player. The defender served as club captain from the age of 21 to his retirement 14 years later and even now, Adams is remembered fondly for his leadership along with his talents as a centre-back.

Adams lost just seven games against Tottenham Hotspur, his club’s bitter rivals, having faced them 31 times. The North London derby is one of the biggest rivalries in England and rather understandably, praise is scarcely given from one side to the other, be it from players, fans or managers.

Despite that, back in 2021 as the Euros were ongoing–having been postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic–Adams lauded a player who, while he does not play for the Lilywhites anymore, will go down as a sure-fire Tottenham legend, comparing him to one of the game’s true greats.

Adams Had High Praise for Kane

England striker has ‘similarities’ to legendary forward

England fell brutally short at the Euros that year, losing out on the trophy to Italy in a penalty shootout which saw their honours drought extend. In the run to the final, however, the Three Lions inspired belief in their fans, with many understandably believing that England had a real shot at finally bringing something home.

In the quarter-finals of the tournament, England faced Ukraine, advancing off the back of a convincing 4-0 mauling, a game that saw record scorer Harry Kane net a brace along with goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

At the time, speaking to Stadium Astro as per HITC, Adams was quick to compare Kane to a certain Marco van Basten, stating:

“Van Basten, the best player I ever played against. He was an incredible number nine. “I don’t put Harry up there just yet with Van Basten but there are similarities. I think Van Basten was a little bit quicker. “But certainly Harry’s got technical ability and he has had good control. He can hold up the ball. He gets in the box. Good awareness. Pulls off strikers.”

As could be perceived by Adams’ words, van Basten was one of his generation’s best players, something made even more impressive when the fact he last played at 28 years old and retired at 30 is taken into account, with injuries cutting short an exceptional career.

The Dutch international played for Ajax and AC Milan at domestic level, winning three Ballon d’Ors, two European Cups and numerous domestic honours, be that league titles or cup competitions. As somebody that Adams played against, to compare him with Kane is not a statement to be forgotten.

How Do Kane and van Basten Compare?

Two great strikers that differ vastly regarding silverware