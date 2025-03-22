As one of a select few to have a statue of himself outside the Emirates Stadium, Tony Adams is an Arsenal legend in every sense. A central defender, Adams joined the Gunners as a youngster in 1980, making his debut for the senior side three years later at just 17 years old.

Adams would spend his entire career–at every level–with Arsenal. Just over four years after his debut, Adams was appointed as club captain, a position he would hold until his retirement in 2002. Along with being one of his era’s best defenders, Adams is still fondly remembered for his leadership qualities.

The defender won four league titles with the Gunners, as well as three FA Cups, two League Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup in his 19-year career. Back in 2015, Adams spoke to Sky Sports and picked his #One2Eleven, a squad made up of the best players he played with across his illustrious career. Having chosen a 4-4-1-1 formation, which figures did Adams choose?

Related Arsenal or Liverpool - who should Alexander Isak join? Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Alexander Isak ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window but given the choice, who should the Sweden international sign for?

David Seaman

Goalkeeper

The first of many Arsenal players to, rather unsurprisingly, feature in Adams’ team, David Seaman enjoyed a 13-year stint in North London that stretched across the 1990s and into the early 2000s. It can be easy to forget that Seaman was a well-established shot-stopper at the time of his arrival, given how long he spent with the Gunners.

“We have people like Peter Shilton and Pat Jennings, but I've gone for David Seaman because I see him regularly and he would kill me otherwise! He was like Pat and I have always preferred a calm goalkeeper who just goes about their business.”

Seaman was a key part of one of Arsenal’s best-ever defences and crucial in helping the club lift three league titles throughout his tenure there. A 75-time England international, Seaman was one of England's greatest-ever goalkeepers and his inclusion in Adams’ list is more than understandable.

Lee Dixon

Right-back