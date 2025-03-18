Tony Adams is one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history. The former centre-back was a force to be reckoned with in the heart of defence throughout his career and is an Arsenal legend. He spent his entire career with the Gunners and shone for the club throughout the 1980s, 1990s and the early 2000s.

He was also a fierce competitor for the England national team and received 66 caps for the Three Lions throughout his career. His career spanned 19 years, but he then tried his hand at management once he hung his boots up and then worked as a pundit analysing the beautiful game. In short, he knows a thing or two about football.

His opinion on all things football hold a lot of weight and he was once asked to name the greatest England forward off all time and, despite his status as an Arsenal legend, he picked a Tottenham Hotspur icon.

Adams Named Harry Kane the Greatest England Striker Ever

The former Tottenham man is the country's record goal scorer