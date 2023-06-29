Former professional boxer Tony Bellew was left disgusted after a mural of Manchester United legend Gary Neville was unveiled in Liverpool.

Bellew, a proud Scouser and Everton fan, appeared alongside Neville and Jamie Carragher on The Overlap on Tour.

He spoke with the former Premier League stars about the city of Liverpool, where episode three of Neville’s The Overlap on Tour was filmed.

Towards the end of the show, there was one particularly funny moment where Neville visited the Carragher mural on Marsh Lane in Bootle.

The mural shows two images of Carragher, one of him as a young boy wearing an Everton shirt, and another of him lifting the Champions League trophy with Liverpool in 2005.

The mural also shows two young Everton and Liverpool fans holding hands and celebrates Carragher’s 23 Foundation - which offers “help to give local kids a chance”.

Gary Neville mural unveiled in Liverpool

As Bellew and Carragher were admiring the mural, Neville said: “Well, people of Bootle, you’ve welcomed me today like you wouldn’t believe - and in honour of my visit, look what we have…”

A van then drove to one side and unveiled another mural of Neville himself.

It shows the famous image of Neville celebrating in front of Liverpool fans at Old Trafford. It was a celebration that earned him a £5,000 fine from the Football Association.

(CREDIT: The Overlap)

“I thought you might want to see some Premier Leagues as well,” Neville added.

“Haunting Carragher since 1992. P***ing Scousers off all my life.”

Bellew said to the former England international: “You absolute horrible man. In our city. That’s as bad as the scarf in your pool, that. You’re one-one now.”

He added: “It’s an absolute disgrace that you’ve put a Manc in the middle of Marsh Lane, Bootle.

“There will be some private genitalia on the forehead of him. I will guarantee it. Because if it’s not there in 20 minutes, I’ll come back and I’ll put it on.”

Video: Bellew and Carragher react to Gary Neville mural

Watch the funny clip here:

Whether it was Bellew or someone else, the mural of Neville was unsurprisingly defaced later in the day.