Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew is confident that Oleksandr Usyk will secure another victory in the rematch with Tyson Fury.

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated Fury back in May.

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, confirmed that the rematch between Usyk and Fury is being planned for the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tony Belew Insists Usyk will Win the Rematch

The former pro knows what it's like to face the Ukrainian

Bellew famously fought Usyk for the undisputed cruiserweight crown in 2018. The 41-year-old went on to lose to the Ukrainian via eighth-round KO.

While Fury is confident he can win the rematch, Bellew believes Usyk will be too much for the Brit. Asked if 'The Gyspy King' can win, the 'Bomber' told iFL TV: "Of course he can win, he could land a freaky punch. Anything can happen.

"But if I'm being totally honest, do I think he'll win? No. I think he'll lose again. And this time, I think he'll lose really, really clearly. "Because Usyk this time will go on the back foot. And that is the worst nightmare for Tyson Fury because that's one that he can't control. "You've got to understand, he pressed the whole fight. He walked the 6ft 9ins, 20 stone man down. He walked him down and bullied him."

He continued: "Imagine what he does when he fights to his attributes and fights to his best. Because his best is fighting on the back foot.

"Anyone who studies him and knows Usyk the way I know him, and I studied him, you'll know that you've got to bring him to you. And that's the way to beat him.

"But you've got to counter him and feint and you've got to be able to sharpshoot with him. You've got to be able to box with him. You've got to be able to offset him.

"But you've got to be able to continuously do all these things round after round. I couldn't, because guess what? I got tired. I was f***ed after six rounds or seven rounds of doing it.

"But it's going to take a special guy to do that over 12 rounds. It can be done. There is a way to beat him. But these big boys just can't do it because they don't have the engine to stick with him."

Anthony Joshua Predicts Usyk vs Fury 2

AJ has predicted the rematch between two of his former opponents

Anthony Joshua has given his opinion on the upcoming, huge rematch between Usyk and Fury. In an interview with Queensberry Promotions, 'AJ', like Bellew, believes the Ukrainian has the edge and will emerge victorious once again.

"I think it’s going to be a tough fight early on and then I feel like Usyk will edge it again," he said. Also in his interview with Queensberry Promotions, the Brit labelled the Ukrainian a "class operator" and that is why he thinks he will go 2-0 against 'The Gypsy King.'

"He’s a class operator and I feel like Usyk’s one of the best out there. That’s why I think he’ll win.”