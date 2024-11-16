One of the stipulations regarding the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was that, instead of the standard 10-ounce gloves that boxers use for fights, the pair would both use 14-ounce versions.

The heavier gloves are designed to limit the force of punches, and they are more commonly used during exhibition fights. However, given Iron Mike's age and recent health scares, a decision was made to wear the heavier gloves for this contest, despite it being a professional bout and going on both their records.

One man with seemingly a keen interest in the fight was Tony Bellew, who followed up his gate-crashing of the pre-fight press conference, by posting on social media during the fight. It's clear to see he wasn't overly happy that the fight was going ahead, but he even revealed his very own conspiracy theory about the gloves being worn.

Tony Bellew Was Very Active on X During Paul vs Tyson

He wasn't happy with the fight going ahead, and even questioned the gloves they were wearing

"The gloves Mike has on are looking heavily padded, while Jake has on Grants which are full on punchers gloves! There is a huge difference in them gloves, and I'm only watching from a bed!"

Bellew had earlier crashed the press conference on Wednesday, holding a “Fisher Price” microphone as he was accompanied by an old man in boxing gloves – before the pair were kicked out. Britain’s Bellew, a former world champion, was in the crowd wearing a t-shirt showing the logo of a betting site, and he was standing alongside an older man in a boxing robe and gloves. Bellew also had a microphone, with which he spoke over a journalist who was asking a question inside Toyota Music Factory. The pair were then escorted out of the building by security.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 16/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2

Tony Bellew Calls Jake Paul Out

This callout came after he was kicked out of the pre-fight presser

It seems that Bellew fancies a crack at the Problem Child, Paul, and has called him out for a fight.

"He would never fight me," Bellew claimed. "It would last as long as I wanted it to last. I would say within the first round. It would only last probably a couple of minutes into the first round because for the first minute I would be laughing my t*** off. I’d let one left hook go and put him to sleep.

"Disney Boy could not do anything to me. Stick to Disney. I give him all the credit in the world for raising the profile of boxing, and I don’t say that lightly. He has. He’s brought huge numbers into amateur boxing gyms with the audience that follows him.

"When you’re talking about someone like me, I’m a real world champion. I’ve won British, Commonwealth, and European titles. I’ve fought all around the world. I’ve represented my country around the world. He’s come from the Disney Channel!"