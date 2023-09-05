British boxing icon Tony Bellew has been known to be highly informed about friend and current heavyweight star Anthony Joshua's career. 'AJ' has forever been linked with a showdown against domestic rival Tyson Fury, in what could be the biggest fight in British history, and 'Bomber' has suggested he has some new information based on the rekindling of the heavyweight rivalry.

Joshua was expected to next step in the ring with Deontay Wilder in a mega-money clash in Saudi Arabia after poleaxing late replacement Robert Helenius with a vicious KO last month, but details have yet to be officially confirmed. His promoter Eddie Hearn has since then teased an alternative fight if talks cannot be finalised, with a number of options understood to be on the table.

Anthony Joshua's last fight against Robert Helenius

Joshua was set to take on a significant test against fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte, but the latter was forced to withdraw from the contest after failing a pre-fight drug test which left AJ's appearance in jeopardy. However, it was salvaged by his promotional company Matchroom Boxing who were able to draft in late replacement Robert Helenius who was knocked out cold by Joshua's potential next opponent Wilder in one round.

The 32-year-old then began the contest as huge favourite but boxed within himself for several rounds, before finally producing a highlight-reel KO of his rival moments after the crowd began booing for his seemingly lacklustre display. It was a nice win for the ex-two-time champion who gathered more rounds of experience under new coach Derrick James, in what appeared to be a demonstration of a potentially more cautious and stylistic approach to any future clash with Wilder.

Joshua has been in extensive talks with the 'Bronze Bomber' over a potential mega-money encounter which was first expected to be staged this December after the British star navigated his test this summer which turned out to be against Robert Helenius. However, the date was then expected to be delayed, but talks were progressing well, with promoters of both sides hinting that an agreement was close to being reached.

In recent weeks, a full update has yet to be provided with doubts now creeping in that the fight will take place at all, given the Saudi Arabia officials are also trying to land a potential undisputed clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk on the same card. Joshua will be hoping to land the biggest opportunities available for his return given time ticks on his career after suffering three defeats as he looks to push his way back into title contention under the new stewardship of trainer Derrick James.

Tyson Fury's next fight before potential Anthony Joshua clash

The 'Gypsy King' looked set to face Usyk for the undisputed titles in April at Wembley Stadium, but negotiations collapsed over a number of key factors including a rematch clause. There was hope they could be revived for a change of venue in a mega-money tilt in the Middle East but the WBC champion instead took a surprise contest with ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou who will be making his squared circle debut.

Fury has faced widespread criticism since announcing the event which is likely to generate him a huge purse given the star power of Ngannou from his days competing in the cage, with interest likely to resonate particularly with an intrigued casual audience. He will know that a win will keep him ticking over, in a fight during which he will be overwhelming favourite, and could finally see him in for another pursuit of both Joshua and Usyk.

The story behind Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua

Fury and Joshua have forever been rivals and have been linked with a fight ever since Fury returned to the summit of the heavyweight division by ousting Deontay Wilder. Since then there has been an up and down story of frustration and failed negotiations, with three separate deals to finally step in the ring together and grant fans wishes having collapsed at the fifth hour.

The first event failed to take place when the pair first held all the heavyweight titles, with negotiations collapsing at the last minute. A second showdown appeared to be signed and sealed to take place in Saudi Arabia with both teams finally agreeing terms, but the WBC champion was then ordered to accept a trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder by American court arbitration.

Most recently, Fury offered his rival a voluntary WBC title challenge after his back-to-back defeats against Usyk but stated a contract deadline which proved simply too quick for Joshua's team to adhere too. The fight collapsed once again and left the boxing community once again fearing the worst that two of the division's top fighters will never settle their differences.

Tony Bellew's story about Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua

Despite Fury and Joshua seeming further apart than ever to finally settling their battle for supremacy, ex-world champion Bellew appears to have set fans hopes back to light after hearing some information on a potential showdown. It was expected that AJ was on a different trajectory to his rivalry with Fury, instead seeing if a mega-fight with Wilder was on the table with significant interest from the mega-money region of Saudi Arabia.

Fury is currently in training camp for his shot against Ngannou and has yet to declare his stance on a return to negotiations against either Joshua or Usyk, but has regularly made it clear throughout his career that he is ready to entertain any tilt with Joshua. And Bellew appears to have heard a new story and has suggested that in fact Fury and Joshua's names could be thrown back together again.