Highlights Tony Bellew has made a bold prediction for Anthony Joshua's potential showdown with Daniel Dubois.

Both Joshua and Dubois look set to go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium, London, in September.

The winner could see them face either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk in 2025.

The card looks set to be held in the United Kingdom and is scheduled to take place on the 21st of September inside Wembley Stadium.

Since joining forces with Fury's former trainer Ben Davison late last year in preparation for his win over Otto Wallin, 'AJ' has looked better than ever.

The 34-year-old is fresh off his sensational victory over former UFC star Francis Ngannou back in March. He landed a devastating right hand to topple the MMA heavyweight, putting him out cold in a terrifying scene.

As for 'Dynamite,' the young Brit is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career following his win over Filip Hrgovic earlier this month for the interim IBF belt.

With the two heavyweight stars desperate to potentially face the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, Bellew has offered an insight into how the clash will play out.

Tony Bellew Predicts Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

The Brit sees only one clear winner

Ahead of the potential showdown at the iconic Wembley Stadium, fans have been left torn as to who will come out on top. Following 'Dynamite's' victory over Hrgovic, the Brit won the interim IBF title, and it could be upgraded to full world champion if Usyk is forced to vacate the belt after his rematch with Tyson Fury was confirmed for the 21st of December.

The fight is still yet to be confirmed for September as promoter Eddie Hearn says the full IBF title must be available before he makes that bout.

Bellew has questioned Dubois' defence and believes it's too porous for him to take brutal right-hand shots from Joshua without falling to the canvas. Speaking to iFL TV, he has revealed that it'll be a quick night at the office for 'AJ':

“If he fights AJ next, it ends quickly and brutally. Purely based on the fact that, let’s just put two and two together here. He took 56 clean right hands in the first four rounds.”

He added: “You’ll get away with one or two against AJ, and then you know what happens? Then you got to sleep. I take nothing away from him. Amazing resilience and a huge amount of courage against Filip Hrgovic, but it’s one thing Filip Hrgovic hitting you and another thing a wrecking Machine like Anthony Joshua hitting you.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Daniel Dubois in any way, shape, or form because he’s done amazing. He proved me wrong. I thought Filip Hrgovic would wear him out, beat him up, and stop him. He let Filip Hrgovic punch himself out."

Eddie Hearn's Plans For Heavyweight Division

AJ vs Dubois, Usyk vs Fury 2, Winner vs Winner

Plans appear to have been laid out for the heavyweight division by promoter Eddie Hearn. The plans are laid out in a semi-final and final fashion with three fights taking place in the next year for those involved.

Hearn's proposed plans involve Joshua, Dubois, Usyk and Fury with the first two fighting each other before the latter two share the ring once again in their rematch. Once both of those fights are in the books, he then wants to see the winners go head-to-head at the start of next year.

The boxing promoter will be hoping that this bracket creates an all-British colossal fight between Joshua and Fury that has been in the works for many years now.

Eddie Hearn's plan for heavyweight division Fight Titles Date Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois IBF 21st of September Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 WBA, WBC, WBO 21st of December Winner vs Winner WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO April/May 2025