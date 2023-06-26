Tony Bellew is one of the UK's most recognisable figures from boxing, but despite now being 40 he believes he's not done yet.

The Evertonian star has been in with some of the best talent in boxing including David Haye twice and Oleksandr Usyk which saw him become a cult hero on domestic soils.

He previously reigned as a world champion after beating Ilunga Makabu in a famous night at Goodison Park, and has frequently teased a comeback.

However, at the age of 40-years-old, could we see 'Bomber' back beyond the ropes for one final hoorah?

Tony Bellew called out by boxing coach

Despite no longer competing in the ring, Bellew still has his fiery spirit to fight and was caught up in an altercation at Anthony Joshua's win over Jermaine Franklin.

The pair argued after a tense finish to the contest, which Joshua won on points, before they were separated by a sea of security as Franklin's family also became involved.

Bellew's issue came with trainer Lorenzo Reynolds who then offered him a fight, telling The Express: "I'm in the shape of my life, and he's pretty much looking like, a 55-year-old soccer dad with a suit on.

"So, if Bellew has a problem we can do an exhibition and donate 50 per cent of the purse to kids who are fighting cancer."

Although this is unlikely to materialise, this may have been partly responsible for rekindling Bellew's fighting juices having been involved in a heated rivalry again.

Tony Bellew wants a comeback and calls out rival

Now the 40-year-old has officially called for his return fight on social media, and he believes he has the chance to become a two-time champion.

He wants to take on bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski who recently defeated Alen Babic to pick up the newly formed WBC title.

Bellew tweeted: "I think you're in need of a fight that goes past four rounds @RozanskiBoxi.

"I’m bored and don’t see anything that suggests you can do it against me! What you think?"

The champion replied: "Why not? I'm waiting for a good offer! Are you sure you can last it?"

Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith reacted to the situation and gave the chances of a comeback realistically happening.

He told iFL TV: “We’ve had some discussions. I actually think Tony Bellew beats Rozanski, but I don’t think it’s too realistic. What is Bellew now, 40?

I think he wants to make the magical comeback and become a two weight world champion, but let’s see.

"He was probably a bit bored and just wanted to get something out there."

it appears highly unlikely for now but everything is possible in this sport.