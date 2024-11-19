Boxing hero Tony Bellew has his own theory as to why Mike Tyson was seen biting his glove during his fight with Jake Paul. During their much-anticipated bout on Friday, Iron Mike appeared to be biting down on his glove, and many fans and pundits alike have been discussing why the former heavyweight champion was doing it. Tyson, after all, has a controversial history with what he bites in the ring after being disqualified from a world title fight in 1997 for biting the ear of Evander Holyfield.

This also isn’t the first time Tyson has been seen biting his glove. As recently as his exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr in November 2020, he was seen biting down hard on his left-hand glove just as he did at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.

While not a one-time thing, the action has still generated a lot of discussion on social media, with fans and ex-pros all trying to decipher why Tyson has a tendency to sink his teeth into anything he can while in the ring.

Mike Tyson Was Biting Due to Pain, Says Bellew

The ex-fighter took to social media while the fight was on

Among those offering their two cents is former boxer Tony Bellew, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to put forward his thoughts. “He’s biting his glove because he’s in pain!!” the Brit posted. This was one of the popular explanations discussed on social media during the fight, particularly after a promising start to the fight where he won the first round. It was in the third round when Jake Paul seemed to be getting on top that Tyson started biting his glove.

After the fight, Tyson was asked by Ariel Helwani why it seemed to be a recurring theme both in his bout against Jake Paul and in previous fights. Tyson explained that it’s a habit of his and confirmed he has a “biting fixation” which can result in biting his glove. He even declined to confirm that his match-up against Jake Paul was the last of his illustrious career, leaving his options open to potentially fight again, most likely in an exhibition setting.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 19/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Tony Bellew Not Impressed With Paul vs Tyson

