Creating a boxing pound-for-pound list is not an exact science. There are so many things you need to take into consideration, including a fighter's overall record, weight class, level of activity, calibre of opposition, and recent activity.

That's why it is notoriously difficult to come up with a list of the top five pound-for-pound boxers in the world, that is, unless your name is Tony Bellew.

The former cruiserweight world champion turned commentator spoke exclusively to GiveMeSport, courtesy of AceOdds, to give us his definitive list of the top five pound-for-pound boxers in the world right now.

5 Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez

Age: 24, Stance: Southpaw, Height: 5ft 4, Record: 20-0, 13 KOs

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez may only be 24 years old, but his resume is seriously impressive, having won world titles in two different weight classes. He first won the WBC belt in 2022 with a dominant performance over Carlos Cuadras, defending it twice before relinquishing the title to move down to 112 and challenge Cristian Gonzalez for the WBO flyweight title. After another dominant performance, Bam unified the flyweight titles by beating Sunny Edwards with a devastating ninth-round stoppage. He then moved back up to super flyweight to reclaim his title, knocking out future Hall of Famer Juan Francisco Estrada. This resume would be impressive for a fighter in the twilight of their career, but Bam has done all of this in the last two-and-a-half years, quickly establishing himself as one of the best fighters on the planet.

Jesse Rodriguez' professional boxing record (as of 25/09/24) 20 fights 20 wins 0 losses By knockout 13 0 By decision 7 0

4 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Age: 34, Stance: Orthodox, Height: 5ft 7, Record: 62-2-2, 39 KOs

What more needs to be said about Canelo Alvarez? The Mexican has held world titles in four different weight classes, from light middleweight to light heavyweight, and is the first and only fighter to unify all the belts and become undisputed champion at super middleweight. The 34-year-old is also incredibly active, fighting at least twice a year against some of the best in the world, and remains the biggest draw in boxing. Fighters across multiple divisions are all climbing over each other for the chance to step into the ring against Canelo and secure the payday that comes with it. Now that he's finished cleaning out multiple divisions, will fans finally get to see him step into the ring with WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez?

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez went 43 fights undefeated before he shared the ring with Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Saul Alvarez' professional boxing record (as of 25/09/24) 66 fights 62 wins 2 losses By knockout 39 0 By decision 23 2 Draws 2

3 Naoya Inoue

Age: 31, Stance: Orthodox, Height: 5ft 5.5, Record: 28-0, 25 KOs

Inoue might be one of the lesser known names on this list to casual fans, but he is not to be underestimated, as the Japanese superstar has arguably the greatest resume in boxing. He is a four-division world champion and is one of only three boxers in history to become undisputed champion in two weight classes in the four-belt era. He was the undisputed champion at bantamweight between 2022 and 2023, before he moved up in weight to become the first person ever to become the undisputed champion at super bantamweight, a title that he still currently holds. Inoue also seems to have achieved all of this fairly easily, knocking out 25 of his 28 opponents and only touching the canvas once himself. There is a reason he is nicknamed The Monster.

Naoya Inoue's professional boxing record (as of 25/09/24) 28 fights 28 wins 0 losses By knockout 25 0 By decision 3 0

2 Terence 'Bud' Crawford

Age: 36, Stance: Southpaw, Height: 5ft 8, Record: 41-0, 31 KOs

Like Inoue, Crawford has held multiple world championships in four weight classes, from lightweight to light middleweight, and was one of the other fighters that became undisputed in two weight classes when he unified the light welterweight and welterweight divisions. Six of the last 12 fighters Bud has faced were undefeated before facing him, and he dispatched 11 of them via knockout. Only his most recent opponent, WBA super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov, was able to go 12 rounds with Bud, making this the first time he has gone the distance since 2016. Crawford's masterclass against fellow pound-for-pound contender Errol Spence Jr back in 2023, which was billed as the Fight of the Decade, cemented his place towards the very top of the pound-for-pound rankings.

Terence Crawford's professional boxing record (as of 25/09/24) 41 fights 41 wins 0 losses By knockout 31 0 By decision 10 0

1 Oleksandr Usyk

Age: 37, Stance: Southpaw, Height: 6ft 3, Record: 22-0, 14 KOs

Oleksandr Usyk is a former Olympic gold medalist and was the only man to reign as the undisputed cruiserweight world champion in the four-belt era before he decided to turn his attention to the heavyweights. In 2021, he defeated Anthony Joshua to win the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles, and he is the third person on this list to become undisputed champion in two weight classes. He then retained his title by beating Anthony Joshua again, recovered from a controversial low blow to stop Daniel Dubois in the eighth round, and upset Tyson Fury on points to cement himself as the best heavyweight fighter on the planet. Usyk was arguably the greatest cruiserweight of all time and a guaranteed Hall of Famer before he decided to move up in weight, but his exploits over the last few years, against fighters much bigger and stronger than him, should solidify his place as one of the greatest fighters of the 21st century. It should come as no surprise that Bellew has Usyk at the very top of his pound-for-pound list, as the Ukrainian knocked him out in the eighth-round of their cruiserweight title fight back in 2018.

Oleksandr Usyk's professional boxing record (as of 25/09/24) 22 fights 22 wins 0 losses By knockout 14 0 By decision 8 0