Tony Bellew has reacted to Simon Jordan’s claims that UFC will take boxing’s place as the premier combat sport.

Bellew took to Twitter to voice his opposition to Jordan after the latter claimed: “The more I look at it, the more I find boxing quite an unpalatable space.

“It’s such an undeserving sport

“You’ll see UFC start to take the mantle as people will know where they stand.”

Video: Simon Jordan on UFC vs boxing

Jordan’s comments came following the latest big-name boxing clash to collapse.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk collapses

Fans were left exasperated on Wednesday when Tyson Fury’s much-anticipated heavyweight undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk fell through. However, Tony Bellew took a different view.

Bellew’s tweeted opposition, which you can see in the tweet above, has been subject for much debate among fans, with one Twitter user arguing: “That’s the history of boxing, though, Tony. What about the future? […] when we have these types of circuses like [Tyson] Fury dodging any good opponent, and Mayweather ducking Pacquiao in his prime… Khan ducking Brook in his prime. The sport has to change. It needs to have a future.”

A second user said: “I think you’re right, but I guess people like me who are not really interested in MMA but mad on boxing have started looking at how all the best fights happen in UFC and not in boxing, there are too many people and too much money involved in boxing and that gets in the way.”

A third declared: “Shame boxers avoid each other, it’s like 2 Premier League teams not playing each other because they are afraid to lose.”

TalkSPORT host Simon Jordan has expressed his dislike for UFC in the past, but has admitted that he understands the disillusionment surrounding fans of boxing, as many turn their backs on the sport in favour of UFC.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is officially off as Frank Warren exposes the Ukrainian and his team

Tony Bellew’s tweet seems like a desperate defence of the sport he loves, according to the consensus of Twitter feeds, and many – including UFC president Dana White – have become fed up.

White, who is a big boxing fan, was recently asked about the protracted fight talks between Fury and Usyk.

“Welcome to boxing boys, boys,” he said post-fight at UFC 286.

“Is it shocking? Yes. Is it ‘shocking?’ No. It’s just that is boxing, that’s the way that the sport always seems to play out, the big fights that should happen never happen.

“And when they do, it’s always late and that’s the stuff that used to drive me crazy as a fan, and it’s literally part of how I designed this company [UFC] to not be. We try to make the big fights when it’s time to make the big fights."