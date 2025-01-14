Tyson Fury took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to announce his retirement from boxing following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in December. The Gypsy King failed to regain the world heavyweight championship from his Ukrainian rival after he originally lost the title in their first bout back in May.

Fury, 36, has often claimed he was robbed by the officials following his second straight defeat to Usyk and would take one final swipe at them in his retirement video by referring to infamous thief Dick Turpin.

The former world heavyweight champion said: “Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It has been a blast. I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask.”

Fans and pundits throughout the boxing world are sceptical of Fury’s announcement, however, as this is not the first time he has retired before returning. He most recently retired in 2022 following a fight with Dillian Whyte, but would return to the ring later that same year to face Derek Chisora.

Tony Bellew's Opinion on Tyson Fury's Retirement

He is not convinced it's a legitimate retirement