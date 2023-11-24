Highlights Tony Bellew revealed in the Australian jungle that he was "skint" before his fight with David Haye, despite winning a world title.

Tony Bellew is currently taking part in the latest series of 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' and has used the hit ITV series to reveal details about the fight that changed his life, and the finances that come with the sport of boxing.

Speaking to fellow campmates in the Australian jungle, Evertonian Bellew admitted that he was 'skint' before his fight with David Haye, despite the fact he had just won a world title, leaving the rest of the camp listening on rather stunned, with one even stating she thought boxers got paid healthily.

Tony Bellew on his boxing earnings

When asked what his favourite fight was, Bellew replied: "My favourite ever fight? Goodison Park when I won my world title. I mean, I achieved my lifelong dream that night so, I just, all my dreams came true, yeah. I was, that was my only, that was my main goal and focus in life. Win a world title at Goodison Park.

"Then my missus come, we were in the kitchen, and she says to me 'That's it now then? Are you done?' I turned around to her and I'm pretty old school. I believe that a man should go out and provide for his family, and probably everyone doesn't agree with this or like it anymore. I go out and work, and I try and give them the best that they can and just be a proper man. And she said 'What you mean?' I said 'Well we're so far away from financial security it's unbelieveable.' We were basically skint.

"I wasn't far away. I had a big, heavy mortgage, and I'd won a British, Commonwealth, European, and a World title. I wasn't, I shouldn't say skint, but listen, I was living fight-to-fight. I wasn't comfortable. So to put it into context, I defended my world title. I made okay money. After I defended the world title that I'd just won, I then fought David Haye. And that fight with Haye, that one fight, was four times my whole career (earnings) in one night. And the next time I fought him I doubled it again."

Bellew would fight Haye twice in his boxing career, winning both, before going on to challenge, unsuccessfully, Oleksandr Usyk, before going on to call time on his boxing career, with a record of 30 wins from 34 fights.

After announcing his money worries to his fellow campmates, Bellew went on to praise rival Haye, adding: "Me and David get on these days. I’ve fought David twice and beaten him twice, but he’s a far better fighter than me."

Video: Tony Bellew spills all on I'm A Celeb

Haye also appeared on I'm A Celeb, finishing third back in 2012. Bellew will be encountering personal grief while in the jungle, as his nan Rose sadly passed away just 24 hours before he signed the contract to appear on the show.

He explained: "I signed the day before she passed away, so there was no going back then. If I sign something, I honour my agreement. In an ideal world, I would have left it, but I had signed. I was coming, so I am here. But I am going back to bury her on the 15th. I was going to renegade if I couldn't move the burial date. I can bury her now when I get back."