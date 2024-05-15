Highlights John Fury has once again cause chaos during a fight week after headbutting a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team, and then threatening to headbutt Tony Bellew.

Bellew has now issued his response to Tyson Fury's father, and it's safe to say he has not held back.

All eyes are on Saudi Arabia this week as Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk finally takes place on the 18th of May.

Tony Bellew has given a sensational interview to address threats made towards him by John Fury, the father of heavyweight champion Tyson. Fury Snr headbutted a member of Usyk’s entourage during preparations for the fight between Tyson and Oleksandr Usyk on the 18th of May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and things have got rather crazy since then.

John Fury came away from the scuffle with Stanislav Stephchuk with a bloodied face, while Stephchuck came away with just a small graze. However, it was the explosive comments that Fury made to reporters towards Tony Bellow following the altercation that really made waves.

John Fury and Tony Bellew's Beef

John started it by threatening to headbutt the former boxer

"You see Tony Bellew? He will get a headbutt like [Stepchuk] just got if he comes around me.” The background of Fury’s pointed tirade at Bellew comes from the fact that the Liverpudlian fighter previously stated his belief that Usyk will triumph over Tyson in Riyadh.

John Fury is willing to do a boxing fight with Eddie Hearn

In a column for DAZN, Bellew said: “Fury has shown he can be hit, and hurt, by boxers nowhere near the level of Usyk and that’s a concern against a man who is so accurate. Fury will push on and try to impose his size and strength, but I just see Usyk being too good and winning on the scorecards to add another impressive addition to his already incredible record. As long as there's no controversy from officials, this is Usyk's fight on points."

Bellew's reponse to John has been ferocious

Bellew spoke to talkSPORT to offer a response to Fury Snr’s comments: "No one is going to headbutt me, full stop. I've made my predictions. That's what I'm paid to do. I don't fear no man and no man is going to put it on me. Understand this, for every action, there is a reaction. It was very bizarre watching that yesterday because there's one guy going head-to-head with him that is the same size, and he didn't feel like headbutting him. But he felt the need to headbutt the child in the group, which I found quite disturbing to be honest. It's embarrassing. If my father behaved like that at a press conference, I would pull him aside and tell him it can't be happening. It's a really bad look for boxing.

Bellew, who fought Usyk, then proceeded to berate Fury Snr’s own boxing career: "I don't need to call out John Fury. I've achieved more in 60 seconds of my boxing career than John Fury has in his life. He could not even be spoken about in the same breath as me.

"I never big myself up, but just because something shot out of your nuts and became one of the greatest heavyweights in the world, that does not mean you can validate your opinion on every other fighter."

"You have not got the first clue what it is like to be a championship-minded fighter. You got your a*** handed to you by Henry Akinwande. Now get a grip of yourself. I'm trying to be as respectful as I can, but he needs to keep my name out of his mouth. I don't fear any man whatsoever, and I include him in that... Unless he learns massive amounts of wrestling and jiu-jitsu tomorrow, then I have no fears whatsoever."

These quotes have served to add an extra layer of sub-plot and intrigue ahead of the big fight on the 18th of May.