Tony Bellew has questioned Tyson Fury’s antics in his negotiations for an undisputed heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

The former cruiserweight world champion Bellew is well-placed to have an opinion on Usyk’s camp, as he lost to the Ukrainian back in 2018.

It looks like a fight between Fury and Usyk is currently off as the two camps haven’t been able to agree to a bout, with the purse splits rumoured to be a particular sticking point.

The news of the talks breaking down has frustrated boxing fans, who have already had to deal with a potential fight between the Gypsy King and Anthony Joshua falling through in the past.

But the Evertonian believes Fury needs to change the way he is acting, before a fight can be finally agreed.

What has Tony Bellew said to Tyson Fury?

He said: “You’re not carrying yourself as the best heavyweight in the world – and that’s what must be stressed. You are the best heavyweight in the world.

“You are the premier fighter in the heavyweight division, but you are not carrying yourself and doing the things that the best heavyweight in the world should be doing.

“You should have all four of them belts if you are the best heavyweight in the world. There should be no messing around with that.”

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

The 34-year-old has regularly posted on social media to take aim at Usyk and his camp – and has even swiped at talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, who had referred to Fury as a ‘gormless king.’

Tyson Fury has been accused of 'ducking' Oleksandr Usyk

Bellew, though, has pointed to his previous experience of negotiations with Usyk by praising the 2012 Olympic champion and his team.

He added: “From personal experience, Egis Klimas, Oleksandr Usyk, and Alex Krassyuk – they are the easiest people in the world to deal with.

“I know cause I’ve dealt with them. And I could’ve been really difficult, and they would’ve bent, but I didn’t. Once he called my name, I wanted the fight he had all the belts.

“We just made the fight. It was really simple.

“AJ had a mandatory defence in Oleksandr Usyk – he just made the fight. Not once but twice. Why is it so hard for everyone to make a fight with Tyson Fury?”

That question will likely be asked by a number of people involved in the protracted talks and delays will only lead to people questioning whether Fury wants the fight.

Of course, talks between Bellew and Usyk didn’t involve two heavyweight champions, so it may have been a much simpler bout to make, but the Gypsy King might need to alter his demands if a fight is to take place.