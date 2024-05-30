Highlights Tony Bellew has once again had his say on the boxing showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Tony Bellew has once again had his say on the boxing showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The former world champion revealed back in March that he hopes the fight is scripted so that the 57-year-old doesn't get seriously hurt.

'Iron Mike' will take on the social media star on the 20th of July at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout will be screened on Netflix, making it the platform's first move into live boxing.

The co-main event will see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano go head-to-head. The Irish star famously beat the Puerto Rican two years ago in New York in what was one of the biggest fights ever in women's boxing.

Tyson impressed fans at a recent meet-and-greet in Virginia after showing off his six-pack and impressive physique. Following the announcement of the bout, the former professional boxer has uploaded several clips of him training ahead of his showdown with the YouTuber.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mike Tyson has fought 215 rounds in his professional career, while Jake Paul has fought just 46.

Since the confirmation of the bout, many in the boxing community have slammed the decision to sanction the contest as a professional fight and have fears for Tyson's health.

Tony Bellew Slams Tyson vs Paul Fight Rules

The Brit is stunned that it'll go down as a professional bout

With the whole sport of boxing questioning why the fight is going ahead, Bellew has also chipped in and offered his verdict, slamming the fight rules for the controversial contest.

"How the f*** has that been getting registered as a professional bout? It's got 14-ounce gloves and you're fighting two-minute rounds. What the f*** is going on? Who's commissioned that and who's approving that? That idiot Jake Paul just wants to be on Mike Tyson's record. I mean, it is f*****g insane. "I know what Mike's doing. Mike doesn't give a s*** anymore, and I understand why he doesn't give a s*** about his record, but how are you passing this?"

Speaking to Ace Odds, he added: "Mike Tyson's whole career has been fought over three-minute rounds. How is he allowing a two-minute round bout to go on his professional record? The women's code is over two-minute rounds, not the men's.

"So why is a bout over two-minute rounds being deemed as a professional bout? It's a disgrace. It's an absolute p*** take."

Concerns Over Mike Tyson's Health When he Fights Jake Paul

Many have warned Tyson ahead of the bout

The 57-year-old hasn’t fought a professional fight since 2005 but did fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, which went down as a draw. Tyson, who'll be 58 by the time the fight comes around, recently suffered a medical scare just months before his comeback fight.

The former heavyweight world champion became nauseous and dizzy - which forced flight staff to ask passengers on board if there was a doctor to provide assistance during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday.

Paramedics boarded the plane, which had already been delayed by two hours in Miami, once it landed in Los Angeles to give treatment.

World Boxing News spoke to Brain Injury Association Headway‘s Chief Executive Peter McCabe after Holyfield's defeat to Belfort back in 2021. McCabe shared the following warning, which remains applicable to Tyson when he squares off with Paul.

"Boxing at any age is a hazardous sport. Boxing actively encourages participants to strike opponents’ heads. To incapacitate them by knocking them senseless. As we get older, our bodies take longer to heal. Our reactions get slower. Therefore, as a general rule, the older fighters are, the less able they will be to avoid or defend against punches," McCabe said.

McCabe continued: "Furthermore, any impact they suffer could be exacerbated by the cumulative damage acquired from years of being hit in the ring in their younger days. Put simply, the more blows to the head you receive, the more likely you are to suffer a long-term injury."