In a recent celebrity edition of the ITV show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew found himself in a surprising predicament.

Despite his boxing successes, Bellow was stumped by the very first question, worth only £100, and needed the help of presenter Jeremy Clarkson to progress.

Bellew, who appeared on the show to raise money for the Alder Hey Children's Hospital, was asked: "Which of these is a term meaning to socialise with other people, especially those who are deemed important? Digestive, Shortbread, Ginger Nut, or Hobnob."

Bellew admitted he had never heard the phrase before, but fortunately for him, the presenter was clearly in a generous mood. Clarkson, known for his roles on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, stepped in to assist Bellew, as he had done for other contestants in the past.

He discreetly gave away the correct answer, "Hobnob," which Bellew then locked in. Hobnob, in this context, means spending time with or hanging out with someone, more often than not, at social events. People more commonly use the word in situations where they would be mingling with socialites or minor celebrities.

Tony Bellew's professional boxing record 34 fights 30 wins 3 losses By knockout 20 2 By decision 10 1 Draws 1

Tony Bellew Takes Home £64k For Charity

In the end, it was a successful night for Bellew