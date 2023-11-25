Highlights Tony Bellew shocked fans of 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here' with his swearing outburst and frustration after losing a challenge.

Tony Bellew left fans of 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here' stunned after he was seen swearing as a result of losing a challenge and missing out on a luxurious meal.

The former WBC cruiserweight champion saw his away team beaten by the home team, which was led by former champion jockey Frankie Dettori, whose side won a meal named "the breakfast of champions."

Tony Bellew fuming with result on I'm A Celeb

The late arrival was so stunned with the result, he could be seen saying, "That is a load of b*******" on several occasions, while the opposite team attempted to block him out with their celebrations and cheers, with Sam Thompson, a reality TV star, actually falling off the bench because of his delight.

The hosts, Ant and Dec, didn't address Bellew's comments directly, but did intervene to congratulate the home team on their victory, with host Declan Donnelly explaining it was their strategy that earned them the win, and ultimately, the breakfast. In the challenge, the teams had to get as many balls into buckets as possible, with the smaller balls earning more points. It was the home team that went for the smaller balls, meaning more points, which got the job done, leaving Bellew absolutely fuming as the results were announced.

As Ant and Dec were preparing to announce the away team's score and the result, Bellew seemed confident his side had won more points, having told the hosts: "You really think I lost to them? Are you serious?" When the verdict came in, the former boxing champ looked in disbelief as he said: "I want a VAR replay. We need VAR. That is b*******."

Fans of the show noticed Bellew's reaction as they took to X to express their views, with one user commenting: "Tony was up for a fight there and then," while another said: "#ImACelebrity I don’t think Tony understood the game."

Others on X saw the funny side to the former boxing champ's outburst, writing: "Tony Bellew was gutted." There were even those who agreed with Bellew's observation: "Completely rigged for drama, the blue team was 80 points behind! That’s 20 of the smallest balls to break even, but the yellow team were going at a decent speed themselves, so I really don’t see how they could’ve lost."

Video: Tony Bellew rages at I'm A Celeb result

Bellew, who was a late arrival to this year's show, is best known for his two fights against David Haye and the last fight of his career against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed cruiserweight championship in 2018. The Evertonian had a stellar boxing career which was topped by winning the WBC cruiserweight title after he stopped Ilunga Makabu at his beloved Goodison Park.

When asked about his favourite fight by This Morning presenter Josie Gibson in the jungle, Bellew replied: "My favourite ever fight? [Ilunga Makabu] at Goodison Park, when I won my world title. I mean, I achieved my lifelong dream that night, so all my dreams came true. That was my main goal and focus in life - win a world title at Goodison Park."

The 40-year-old won 30 of his professional fights, drawing one and losing three. He even starred in a Creed movie alongside Michael B. Jordan.