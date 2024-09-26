Creating a boxing Mount Rushmore is a challenging thing to do. There are many things to account for, such as ability, records, and legacy. Nevertheless, former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew has been speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, courtesy of AceOdds, to narrow all the worthy fighters down to four that would make his own personal Mount Rushmore.

It's not just his own Mount Rushmore he's given to GiveMeSport, however, during our exclusive chat with him, he also named and ranked the five greatest boxers in the world right now. So who did make his top four in the history of boxing? Let's take a look!

Roy Jones Jr

Boxing record: 66-10

Roy Jones Jr was a fearsome American fighter in the 90s and 2000s, who held titles in four different weight classes. He announced himself on the world stage with his first title fight in 1993, beating Bernard Hopkins by unanimous decision with a broken hand to become the IBF middleweight champion. This was just the start, as undefeated IBF super middleweight champion James Toney met the same fate the year after. Having come into the fight as the underdog, Roy Jones Jr produced one of the most dominant victories of any big fight in his era, and only now did people truly step up and take notice of what they may be witnessing. Jones spent the next couple of years successfully defending his titles, before adding a third weight to his repertoire by beating fellow legend Mike McCallum, who was on his way out of the sport. However, the possible highlight of Jones’ studded career was when he became the first former middleweight champion to win a heavyweight title in 106 years, beating a 15kg heavier John Ruiz in 2003 in front of 15,000 fans and over 600,000 PPV purchasers at home. It was another unanimous decision victory for Jones, who eventually retired with a record of 66-10, truly earning his place on the Mount Rushmore of boxing.

Roy Jones Jr's professional boxing record 76 fights 66 wins 10 defeats By knockout 47 5 By decision 19 4 By disqualification 0 1

Ricardo Lopez

Boxing record: 51-0-1

Potentially a lesser-known name compared to some others on this list, Ricardo Lopez was a Mexican mini flyweight boxer who went undefeated in an unbelievable career, accumulating a record of 26-0 before beating mini flyweight champion Hideyuki Ohashi in 1990 to earn his first belt. He spent the following years defending his title in style, again and again proving himself to be a worthy owner of his championship, before he eventually unified his WBC title by defeating WBO mini flyweight champion Alex Sanchez. After the Puerto Rican had been dispatched, Lopez announced he wanted to give his championship belt to his father, his inspiration and a huge boxing fan. The WBO saw this as a resignation and organised a bout to decide the next owner of the title. Lopez was outraged, but they couldn’t stop him from winning, as he gained a third mini flyweight title in 1998 and a junior flyweight championship to go with it. Lopez retired as just the third champion in history to retire undefeated, with a generational record of 51-0-1 to earn his place on Bellew's Mount Rushmore.

Ricardo Lopez' professional boxing record 52 fights 51 wins 0 defeats By knockout 38 0 By decision 13 0 Draws 1

Muhammad Ali

Boxing record: 56-5

Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Clay, is a name synonymous with boxing across the globe. The former Ring heavyweight champion was ahead of his time in so many ways, floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee all the way to being regarded as one of, if not the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time. He was so light on his feet, particularly in his early days, showing agility and balance that most boxers in history, especially those of his day, couldn’t handle. He would dance around opponents before applying heavy hits of his own, having an extraordinary lightness in the ring for how heavy his punches were, and how big his frame was. He gave us legendary fights, such as the victory against Sonny Liston where he reportedly overcame blinding pain in his eyes after ointment had been applied to his opponent's gloves to pull off the first huge upset in his career, winning by TKO and declaring himself “The Greatest” in the ring after the bout. Given his extraordinary talent and ring presence, it’s a testament to him as a man that his quick wit and charm are remembered in just as high regard. After his career, he became an icon of the civil rights movement and pulled no punches in the world of politics. You couldn’t create a Mount Rushmore of boxing without Muhammad Ali. He is The Greatest, after all.

Muhammad Ali's professional boxing record 61 fights 56 wins 5 defeats By knockout 37 1 By decision 19 4

Sugar Ray Robinson

Boxing record: 174-19-6 (2 no contests)

Sugar Ray Robinson is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer to ever live. The welterweight and middleweight champion was named such by ESPN in 1999, putting him ahead of Muhammad Ali. He was also named the greatest pound-for-pound boxer in both of the International Boxing Research Organisation’s (IBRO) rankings, in 2006 and 2019. Robinson competed from 1940 to 1965, which included a 91-fight unbeaten streak, allowing him to hold the world welterweight title from 1946 to 1951, and gain the middleweight title in 1951 as well. He retired a year later, only to return and take back what he felt was rightfully his, regaining the middleweight title in 1955. Sugar Ray Robinson was also credited as one of the first fighters to boast their lifestyle outside the ring, and was regarded as a stylish, classy man during his career. He was one of the originators of the “entourage”, as he would arrive at bouts with large teams for his benefit as well as looking to stamp his authority on a fight. He was one of the first massively influential boxers and a worthy final addition to Tony Bellew’s Mount Rushmore.