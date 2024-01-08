Highlights Tony Bellew has predicted that Anthony Joshua will beat Francis Ngannou in a brutal manner, expecting him to flatten the Cameroonian in one or two rounds.

The former UFC champion impressed in his boxing debut against Tyson Fury, but Bellew doesn't expect a repeat performance.

Fury's lack of focus and preparation against Ngannou will serve as a warning to Joshua, who must not underestimate his opponent.

With the news breaking this week that Anthony Joshua is set to face Francis Ngannou in his next bout in March, the world of boxing has had a lot to say about it.

As with any major fight announcement, there are always going to be those that are dissatisfied, with AJ certainly having his fair share of critics since this fight was officially confirmed. Many see this as a pointless fight, and one that further delays the possibility of Joshua attempting to regain his belts or fight the likes of Tyson Fury.

Some of those factors may be true, but there is no denying that the prospect of AJ and Ngannou facing off is incredibly exciting, and despite the Fury bout having its critics, it did create some exhilarating moments.

Tony Bellew's prediction for AJ vs Ngannou

"I’m going with AJ and I’m expecting him to do it in a brutal manner too"

Among the sea of voices expressing their views on this huge heavyweight clash, a certain Tony Bellew has had his say on AJ's chances of winning in the Saudi desert. Bellew, similarly to Joshua, has never been one to hold back both in and outside the ring. The straight-talking Evertonian was interviewed soon after the news broke about this fight between AJ and the former UFC world heavyweight champion Ngannou, and he had no hesitations about how it was going to play out.

“I’m going with AJ, and I’m expecting him to do it in a brutal manner too. Fury and Joshua are fighters with different approaches and if Joshua goes into this fully prepared and focused, then he’ll win easily. Ngannou proved a lot of people wrong against Fury, but this is a different fight, and I’m expecting Joshua to flatten him in about one or two rounds.”

Tyson Fury's struggles vs Ngannou a warning to Joshua

In the eyes of many, focus and preparation is something that Fury lacked going into his fight with Ngannou, which would explain the lacklustre performance, despite his victory. Bellew's views have been echoed by the majority of boxing voices this week. Simply put, if AJ prepares for this as he would for any other fight, there is a very slim chance that he loses. However, anything can happen inside the ring, as we saw with Fury, and this next battle for AJ is definitely not a guaranteed victory.

Related How Anthony Joshua reacted to Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight announcement Back in October of last year, Fury fought Ngannou, and when the fight was announced, Anthony Joshua was asked for his opinion on the fight...

The reason so many eyes will be on this fight is because of that slight chance that something extraordinary happens, but Joshua will be trying to ensure this goes the way that Bellew and many others have predicted. Ngannou's camp, however, will be hoping for a different outcome, and now have two months of preparation before both fighters head to Saudi for what is sure to be another star-studded event. Bellew is sure to be in attendance, backing his fellow Brit Joshua, but we will have to wait and see if his prediction comes to fruition.

Whatever the outcome, let's hope it doesn't delay the potential of Joshua fighting for the belts once again, with fans still waiting for the day that we see Fury and AJ battle it out. For now, Francis Ngannou stands between them and will not go down without a fight.