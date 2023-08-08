Highlights Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew passionately calls for lifetime bans for fighters who fail drug tests, stating they should be thrown out of the sport for good.

Bellew believes that punishments for PED use should be the same for everyone and that a lifetime ban would be effective in deterring doping.

Dillian Whyte's failed drug test and the subsequent cancellation of his fight with Anthony Joshua has sparked controversy and debate among boxing fans.

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew has called for any fighter who is found to have taken performance enhancing drugs to be 'thrown out of the sport for good' during a passionate Twitter rant about Dillian Whyte's failed drug test.

Bellew took to Twitter to discuss Whyte's failed drug test with fans after the Brixton heavyweight was pulled from his upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua as the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency returned ‘adverse analytical findings.’

Whyte and Joshua were all set to go toe-to-toe once again this weekend eight years after their first fight, which AJ won via TKO in the seventh round. However, on the 5th of August, it was announced that Whyte had failed a drug test and that the fight was cancelled.

When asked about said cancellation, Bellew, who is never afraid to voice his honest opinion, posted two very passionate and very aggressive tweets about the situation.

Tony Bellew's opinion on Joshua vs Whyte cancellation

The Liverpudlian wrote on Twitter: “If he’s failed for PEDs then he should be banned for life! I’d be shocked if it was PEDs but if it is then it’s gotta be the same for EVERYONE! Anyone failing for PEDs should quite simply be thrown out the sport for good! The minute they launch one for life it’ll stop believe me!

“But you have to prove without doubt they’ve been on proper PEDs like Jarrell Miller! Perfect example would of been banning him for life! Someone who has copious amounts of PEDs in their system and it’s without any doubt then, BAN THEM FOR LIFE! END OF!”

The substance Whyte tested positive for is currently unknown.

Fans responded to Bellew's passionate tweets and seemed to somewhat disagree with his viewpoints.

One fan replied: "Substances are on the banned list for a reason Tony. If you have one of those substances in your body you should be banned for life. No ifs or buts."

"Now it's 'proper peds' moving the goalposts again," another fan replied.

Boxing fans have also been previously critical of Bellew in his staunch defense of Conor Benn after he failed two drug tests last year before his lucrative scheduled fight against Chris Eubank Jr.

Although his defense didn't turn out to be in total vain as UKAD recently confirmed his suspension had been lifted.

In a statement released to his social media, shortly after the fight was cancelled, Whyte maintained his innocence, saying: "I can confirm without a shadow of a doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life."

Whyte has had previous controversies when it comes to doping, as he was banned in 2012 for two years, but the National Anti-Doping Panel did accept an appeal that he did not knowingly ingest the substance.

He also returned adverse findings in a UK Anti-Doping test after his fight against Oscar Rivas in 2019, only for the agency to later withdraw the charge.

Joshua's team are currently trying to find a new opponent for the heavyweight, with his promoter Eddie Hearn teasing that there may be some news later today, tweeting yesterday: "Update tomorrow morning. Stand by."