Highlights Tony Bellew has made his prediction for the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk superfight on the 18th of May later this year.

The Brit believes no one can beat Usyk, including Fury, meaning that he is predicting the Ukrainian will have his arm raised in victory.

Bellew thinks Fury's recent change in style will become an issue and cause him to lose his titles to Usyk.

Former professional boxer Tony Bellew has come out to voice his opinions on the upcoming clash for the undisputed heavyweight championship between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on the 18th of May.

During a recent press conference for the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall rematch, hosted by Matchroom Boxing, Bellew argued that Fury could have a very tough fight on his hands, giving him just a 'puncher's chance' at having his arm raised in victory.

Tony Bellew's analysis on Fury vs Usyk

He's backing Usyk to get the job done

“I don’t think anyone beats Usyk. I don’t think anybody beats him. And that includes Fury. The craziest part about it is – I think when Fury was with his uncle [Peter Fury] he actually does beat Usyk. But his style changed, and now he’s an aggressive counter-puncher, so he presses you first to get you to punch – it ain’t going to work against Usyk."

The Liverpudlian was bested emphatically by the Ukrainian in his last fight in the professional arena in November 2018, so this means he has hands-on experience with Usyk’s power and style, which leads him to think he will get the job done over The Gypsy King in three months' time.

“The only chance he has, in my opinion, is a puncher’s chance, and he’s not the biggest puncher if I’m being totally honest. I still think he’s a brilliant fighter, take nothing away from him. But I just think Usyk’s the best heavyweight in the world.“

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk postponement

The fight was originally meant to happen on the 17th of February, so this past weekend, but it ended up being postponed after the Brit suffered an eye injury in sparring. To prevent such delays this time around, there is a $10 million penalty in place for anyone who withdraws from the 18th of May date. Should either fighter have to pull out of the fight, they will be hit where it hurts the most, their pockets.

The postponement of the fight raised questions for Saudi Arabia’s general directorate of entertainment Turki Alalshikh regarding the contingency plan if either fighter pulls out, and he revealed that there are already plans in place should either champion withdraw for a second time.

“If Usyk gets scared, I’ll call [Anthony] Joshua for Tyson,” said Alalshikh during a special broadcast in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. "If Tyson gets scared, then I will call any boxer that Usyk wants to fight. I promise this on my own behalf and put my reputation on the line. I have received guarantees from both parties. They know the rules.”

Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas, meanwhile, held nothing back when he spoke to RingTV about Fury’s injury that caused the initial postponement in the first place.

“Tyson Fury is a f***** coward who will do anything not to face Usyk, and he asked his b**** to hit him with a frying pan in his brow, you can quote me word for word for that. When the news was brought to Oleksandr, he just smiled. That is all he did. He is too mentally strong to break.“

Despite this outburst, Klimas was evidently still willing to reschedule the fight, as the negotiations seemed to occur without qualms.