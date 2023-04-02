Boxing fans were left stunned and amused by Tony Bellew's unofficial scorecard throughout the fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin last night.

The two heavyweights clashed in a competitive encounter at the O2 Arena on Saturday evening, but Joshua's friend Bellew did not see the fight as a close affair whatsoever, something that caught the eye of many a boxing fan online during the bout.

Through seven rounds, Bellew's unofficial scorecard was displayed on the screen, and it showed Joshua winning every round.

The Brit did go on to win via a wide unanimous decision, with judges scoring it 118-111, 117-111, and 117-111 in AJ's favour, but fans trolled the Evertonian on how he scored it.

Tony Bellew's scorecard for Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

One fan commented: “Umm…Tony Bellew scorecards so far are trash LOL what fight is he watching? I had it 2-2 after 4.”

Another added: “Tony Bellew filled in his scorecard on the Tube on the way to the O2.”

While a third remarked: “I know Tony Bellew wants to back our boy but my god this is so biased."

Eventful night for Tony Bellew

We can infer from this that the fight meant a lot to Bellew, as he almost clashed with a member from Franklin's team before he was pulled away from the action.

After the final round of the fight, Joshua gave Franklin a cheeky tap on the back of the head, something the American did not take lightly too.

Franklin stormed back towards the Brit, but he was restrained by a member of his team, while Joshua was held back by referee Marcus McDonnell.

By the time the Brit got to the post-fight interview, Joshua had time to calm down and praised his opponent for a good performance, saying: "I respect Jermaine, I respect everyone here tonight.

"Eddie, thank you for this opportunity, fans and people watching at home, thank you as well."

There are a number of big fights still out their for Joshua in the heavyweight division against opponents such as Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.