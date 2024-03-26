Highlights Tony Bellew has become the latest boxer to make his prediction for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul.

The Bomber is worried about what could happen come fight night, and is praying the pair have already scripted the fight so that Iron Mike can't get seriously hurt.

Tyson fights Paul on the 20th of July, when he will be 58 years old.

In news that shocked the combat sports world, Jake Paul has taken a hard U-turn in his boxing career, and has returned to where he started; fighting the biggest names of yesteryear. Streaming live on Netflix, The Problem Child will be battling against 57-year-old Mike Tyson, and it is a match-up that has caused quite a stir in the boxing community, with Tony Bellew now speaking out about what is destined to be a worrying watch.

Following his victory against Nate Diaz last year, it seemed that Jake Paul was starting to undergo a more traditional boxing route by paying his dues and starting from the bottom and working his way up. His two knockout victories against Andre August and Ryan Bourland signalled to the world that he would be willing to fight whoever, whenever, just as long as it leads him to a championship fight, something he has admitted to wanting.

Concerns About Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Despite it being believed that Jake Paul had started a new journey in boxing, he surprised the world once again when announcing that he would be facing off against the legendary "Iron" Mike Tyson, a man whose last pro-bout was in 2005, live on Netflix, on the 20th of July. Understandably, boxing fans and critics critiscised the decision for this contest to go ahead, believing that Jake Paul has no right to fight someone who is 57 years of age, 58 by the time the fight comes around, irrespective of how good they once were.

Jake Paul justified the fight by claiming that in order to become a champion, he needs to beat the great heavyweight champion of the world, but it is a justification that doesn't wash with boxers, with some now starting to come out and speak about what could potentially be a very dangerous fight.

Tony Bellew is worried for Iron Mike

Tony Bellew, a former WBC cruiserweight champion, has weighed in on the match-up, mentioning how he understands why Tyson is fighting, but that it is frightening nonetheless.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson has boxed 215 rounds in his career compared to Jake Paul's 46.

Speaking to Spinbet, as per Boxing Social, Bellew said: “I am worried about it personally, but listen, you don’t know what’s been agreed between the two. It’s frightening that Mike Tyson is going back into a boxing ring against somebody who is more than 30 years younger than him. It’s just a bit nuts.

“I’m hoping that the fight is a bit of a circus and a bit scripted, because I wouldn’t want to see Mike get hurt in any way, shape, or form. Let’s see what happens. He is going to be getting paid an awful lot of money and nobody has the right to stop him from doing that.”

It brings to a head the idea of moral responsibility and personal financial responsibility, a clash that is seen throughout combat sports, a pertinent example being the relationship between combat sports and Saudi Arabia.

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson professional records Jake Paul Mike Tyson Fights 10 58 Wins 9 50 Losses 1 6 No contests 0 2

Bellew also mentions how he hopes the fight is scripted in such a way that Tyson doesn't get hurt. Another damning insight into just how professional boxers view this match-up, Jake Paul has once again managed to make himself the number one topic of the boxing world.

Related Jake Paul's Live Reaction to Terrifying Mike Tyson Training Videos The Problem Child was asked to watch Iron Mike's recent training footage live on his podcast, and his reaction was very interesting.

For better or for worse, Jake Paul has brought a new sense of relevancy to boxing, with all of his fights being discussion points. With around 260 million subscribers on Netflix, this fight is going to be just another one of Jake Paul's viral boxing moments and, for Mike Tyson, it could be the last time he steps into a boxing ring. It is yet to be seen just how safe this fight will be, but come the 20th of July, all eyes will be on Jake Paul once again.

Key statistic sourced from BoxRec.