Former West Ham United striker Tony Cottee has urged the board to sack Julen Lopetegui immediately and bring in former Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

Lopetegui appears to be under increasing pressure after a 5-0 hammering at home to Liverpool on Sunday. It's been a disappointing campaign for the Hammers, who are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

It's not the first time this season that talk of Lopetegui being under pressure has surfaced, with a game against Wolves earlier this campaign seen as crucial in deciding his future. West Ham went on to win the game, but the performance against Liverpool has added more cause for concern.

Reacting on social media, former Hammer Cottee has urged the board to bring in Potter, questioning why Lopetegui is yet to be sacked...

"What are the Board waiting for? The 5-0 drubbing at City and knocked out of the Cup by Villa?!!! Get Graham Potter in now and give him a chance to save the season and work in the Jan window… Yesterday was dreadful and something has to change. Our fans deserve so much better."

Potter, described as a 'genius' manager, has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea. Potter appears to be waiting patiently for his next move, and it will be interesting to see whether he'd be keen on taking over at the London Stadium.

Reports have suggested that Lopetegui has been given two matches to turn things around, with Manchester City and Aston Villa up next for the Hammers. Although West Ham's situation in the Premier League isn't a complete disaster as they sit comfortably above the relegation zone, the board might have expected a little more from the Spanish manager after investing heavily in the summer transfer window.

Potter could be an interesting appointment for West Ham after his learning experience with Chelsea. The 49-year-old did an impressive job with Brighton before moving to Stamford Bridge, but it's safe to say it didn't work out for him under Todd Boehly.